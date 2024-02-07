NFL analyst calls out “obnoxious” and “all fake” election reaction stories while explaining daughter’s Taylor Swift obsession

It is no secret that pop star Taylor Swift is introducing a new demographic of viewers to the NFL. Even NFL Network host Kyle Brandt's daughter, who allegedly "despises" football, will keep an eye on the Kansas City Chiefs just to see Swift. Before telling the story with that final moral, Brandt also took a moment to explain his disdain for anecdotal evidence invented to sell a narrative.

The NFL analyst said the following on Wednesday's edition of "Good Morning Football":

"I'm reticent a little bit to do it because you see, sometimes these stories online, particularly like around in politics where there'll be an election, and someone will post after the election, 'my one-year-old walked into my room and said, 'daddy, is this the day Liberty died?' And we wept together.' And it's like they're really obnoxious, and they're all fake."

He continued, claiming his daughter watches the NFL for Taylor Swift alone:

"I promise, 100% true. My seven-year-old daughter, Evelyn, openly despises football. She doesn't like the NFL. She gets mad about it. ... She says, though, 'But if the Chiefs score, can you call me in?' And I go, 'Of course, yes, if the Chiefs score.' I'm telling you, she runs in when they show Taylor. It's a real thing. ... This is not a made-up story."

Will Taylor Swift be at the Super Bowl?

Taylor Swift at AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens

The significant other of Travis Kelce was assumed to be a lock for Super Bowl 58 to watch her boyfriend in his greatest or most disappointing moment of the year. However, TMZ reports that there remains some doubt if she can make the Big Game.

Taylor Swift will perform in Tokyo on Saturday, leaving a tight window to rush across the Pacific Ocean and arrive in Las Vegas to cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. At this point, factors might be pointing to at least a time-management dance not entirely unlike a final two-minute drive.

Of course, this would not be Kelce's first Super Bowl without Swift, as Patrick Mahomes' tight end appeared to have only started dating her on this side of Super Bowl 57 last year.

That said, thanks to the modern availability of entertainment anywhere in the world, Travis Kelce likely can rest assured that even if schedules don't line up, the pop superstar will at least be able to tune into the biggest game in American sports from any corner of the planet.

