NFL analyst makes feelings known on Bills RB James Cook's $15,000,000 contract extension demand

NFL analyst Rich Eisen believes the Buffalo Bills should pay James Cook. Cook, who has one year left on his contract, has been adamant about wanting $15 million per season, which would make him the second-highest-paid running back in the NFL.

Although Cook played less than 50% of the Bills' offensive snaps last season, Cook was still their top offensive weapon outside of quarterback Josh Allen. Given this, Eisen thinks the Bills give Cook the contract he desires.

"I would do it, you know how I feel about running backs. Do it...," Eisen said. "The amount of money you are talking about is what, backup guard? I don't know why you look at the running back spot and say that is where we are going to cut. I never understand why running backs are viewed as the belt tighteners on the cap." [4:50]

Eisen thinks the Josh Jacobs deal of four years at $48 million is a good deal for Cook. It's less than the $15 million per season he's looking for, but it is $12 million per season, which would be a raise for Cook.

However, the 2025 NFL Draft is considered to be a strong one for running backs. The Bills also have Ray Davis and could bring back Ty Johnson and draft a running back to replace Cook in a cheaper way.

James Cook rushed for 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns last season with the Bills.

Bills coach heaps praise on James Cook

After Buffalo lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, Bills coach Sean McDermott heaped praise on James Cook.

McDermott was impressed with what Cook did in the game, and what he did all year.

“What a game he played,” McDermott said, via Democrat & Chronicle. “To be his build and to play as physical as he did – he was in another, I don’t know if he was in flow state or he was just in another stratosphere of his intent. It was incredible. And what a year he had, and that’s a great example of these players – we really drafted James to be a pass-catching running back, right? And he comes in and blossoms and just develops in more ways than one, on the field, off the field.”

The knock on Cook, however, is he isn't a good pass blocker, which limits the snaps he plays on.

