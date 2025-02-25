Aaron Rodgers is coming off of a massively disappointing 2024 NFL season with the New York Jets. His addition was expected to make them potential Super Bowl contenders, but they instead failed to even make it to the playoffs.

This has recently resulted in the Jets reportedly informing Rodgers that they will be going in a different direction with their quarterback position. Rumors have been circling that if he were to play for a new team in the 2025 NFL season, it could be with the Los Angeles Rams, who are rumored to be considering moving on from Matthew Stafford.

While this rumor has been gaining momentum recently, NFL analyst Tim Hasselbeck isn't buying it at all. He outlined why during a recent appearance on Get Up.

Hasselbeck explained:

"Rodgers is a low-priority free agent, meaning everybody else gets to choose, and then whatever is left, that's going to be his option."

"I can't imagine that the Rams are sitting there saying, 'Yeah, either one. We're good with either one.' There's now way that that's the Rams' posture."

"The Rams posture is going to be: 'Look, we want to get it done with Stafford.' If it's not Stafford, I guarantee you they're not trying to get older and slower at the position."

Aaron Rodgers (41) is four years older than Matthew Stafford (37), which is one of the main reasons why Tim Hasselbeck rejects the potential rumor. The Rams are expected to soon head towards a rebuild, with Cooper Kupp also rumored to be on the trade block, so getting older doesn't make much sense, especially since it's not really an upgrade anyway.

Why Aaron Rodgers would be a downgrade for the Rams

Aaron Rodgers

The rumors of the Los Angeles Rams potentially moving on from Matthew Stafford are centered around the idea that they could be preparing for a rebuild. At his age and expensive contract situation, it would make sense to move him if they are going in that direction.

If the Rams want to try one more time to make a run at a Super Bowl, it would make more sense for them to stick with Stafford than pivot to Aaron Rodgers, who is even older and expensive as well. It may be an option of for them if Rodgers was a significant upgrade, but their stats last year suggest otherwise.

Stafford completed a higher percentage of his passes with fewer interceptions and a better passer rating than Rodgers last year. He also did so despite his top two wide receivers both missing significant time.

Replacing him with an older and statistically inferior option doesn't help their rebuild or their Super Bowl chances, whichever one they are going for this year.

