NFL Black Friday schedule: What channel is the Dolphins-Jets game on?

The Miami Dolphins and New York Jets face off in a Black Friday game in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season. The two franchises come into the game with contrasting fortunes, as the Dolphins have a winning record while the Jets are closer to the bottom of the standings.

The Dolphins versus Jets game will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video as the teams wrestle for divisional supremacy. In this article, we also talk about how to watch the game and the two franchises' injury reports ahead of the crunch matchup.

How to watch the Dolphins vs Jets game on Black Friday

The Miami Dolphins come into the game top of the AFC East standings with a proud 7-3 record.

They are comfortably one of the best offensive sides in the NFL and are Super Bowl dark horses heading into Week 12.

Dolphins quarterback Tyreek Hill has the likes of Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Raheem Mostert and Chase Claypool to pass to, and each of them is among the fastest in the league. Mike McDaniel has Miami playing phenomenal offensive football so they will fancy their chances against the Jets.

Meanwhile, the New York Jets have been shaky all season long. Things have been different since Aaron Rodgers got injured in Week 1, and the franchise has had a quarterback problem since then.

Heading into the Miami game, Jets fans are expected to believe in Tim Boyle's ability to outduel Tua Tagovailoa, as things aren't looking great in the green half of New York.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Live stream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

When: Friday, Nov. 24, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Dolphins vs Jets history: Last five results

The Miami Dolphins and New York Jets are divisional rivals and have played 115 times, with the Dolphins leading 58-56-1.

Here's how their last five games have gone:

Jan. 8, 2023 - Miami 11 vs New York 6

Oct. 9, 2022 - New York 40 vs Miami 17

Dec. 19, 2021 - Miami 31 vs New York 24

Nov. 21, 2021 - Miami 24 vs New York 17

Nov. 29, 2020 - Miami 20 vs New York 3

Black Friday NFL Game: Dolphins vs Jets injury report

The Miami Dolphins and New York Jets have their fair share of injury doubts ahead of their Black Friday game. The NFL is in its 12th week, so it's only natural that some players are banged up following the previous couple of weeks.

Miami Dolphins injury report

According to the Miami Dolphins' website, 12 players are on the injury report ahead of their Black Friday meeting with the New York Jets.

Among them, only one was a full participant in Thursday's training session, and that's wide receiver Braxton Berrios. The rest, including Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert, Chase Claypool, Terron Armstead, and Robert Jones, were limited participants and are listed as "unspecified."

However, the news just in is that rookie running back De'Von Achane will miss the game due to a knee injury in Week 11.

New York Jets injury report

The New York Jets come into the Black Friday game with 13 players in their final injury report. These players are listed as unspecified, questionable or doubtful heading into their divisional matchup.

The two players least likely to play are offensive tackle Mekhi Becton and cornerback Michael Carter II, as neither of them participated in Thursday's practice session.

The players are dealing with ankle and hamstring injuries, respectively. The rest of the Jets have a fighting chance to avenge their January loss to the Dolphins.