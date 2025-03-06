NFL Draft Rumors: Steelers eyeing “fastest rising” 6’2’’, 223 lbs QB to pair with Justin Fields

The Pittsburgh Steelers must address their quarterback situation with Justin Fields and Russell Wilson both pending free agency in this offseason. It's entirely possible that they bring one of them back on a new contract, but they may also use the 2025 NFL Draft to potentially secure their future at the position.

Ad

According to ESPN Cleveland's Tony Rizzo, the Steelers have a serious interest in Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart. Rizzo recently shared that the Steelers could be targeting him in the upcoming draft to pair him with a returning veteran.

"I'm hearing the fastest-rising player, not only quarterback, in this whole process of underwear Olympics is Jaxson Dart," Rizzo explained. "They are doing everything they can to not let that out of the bag. Don't be surprised if the Steelers keep Justin Fields and draft Jaxson Dart."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Dart was an impressive quarterback prospect during the 2025 NFL Combine, including measuring an ideal 6-foot-2 and weighing 223 pounds. He has a big arm and athleticism to go with it, giving him the intriguing draft profile that many teams seek for the position.

Quarterbacks often get drafted higher than their original expectations as an understandable premium is always placed on the position. This means that while Dart is currently listed as a projected Day 2 pick, it wouldn't be surprising to see him climb into the first round by the time the draft officially kicks off.

Ad

The Steelers currently own the 21st overall pick in the first round, so it's possible that Jaxson Dart is their preferred target with both of their quarterbacks from last year being free agents. According to Rizzo, he will be paired with Justin Fields, who found plenty of success before being replaced by Russell Wilson last season.

Justin Fields' outlook if he returns to Steelers in 2025

Justin Fields

The Pittsburgh Steelers unconventionally brought in two quarterbacks ahead of last season. They opened the year by starting Justin Fields before eventually replacing him for Russell Wilson.

Ad

Fields was solid in his six starts for the team, turning in a 4-2 record with 10 total touchdowns and just one interception.

If they were to follow the rumored plan of bringing him back and pairing him with Jaxson Dart from the 2025 NFL Draft, Fields would likely open next season as their starter again.

This would theoretically allow Dart to develop behind him, and like last year, give them two potential options for their quarterback position. This similar strategy resulted in a playoff appearance last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.