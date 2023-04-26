Will Levis is one of the most intriguing draft prospects of recent years. While some think he is the next Josh Allen, others think he is not even closer to what the Buffalo Bills star is as a player.

He has also gained comparisons with Carson Wentz due to his throwing prowess, and recently his draft stock has risen massively. A post on Reddit emerged and his odds of getting drafted with the first overall pick changed from +4000 to +400, which was quite surprising.

Despite that, there are many who don't think Levis should be an early pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. As per the Athletic, talking about Levis, an anonymous NFL executive said:

"I’d be scared to draft that guy in the first round, He’s thrown 23 interceptions in the last two years. That’s pretty scary.”

Another anonymous NFL coach said this about Levis:

“Needs development, but arm talent, size and general athleticism are rare, Accuracy, decision-making and pocket presence are concerns.”

Bryce Young is still expected to be drafted with the first overall pick, but it's very likely that Will Levis will be the second quarterback off the board.

The Kentucky quarterback boasts skillsets similar to Josh Allen, but his decision-making has been called into question on numerous occasions. It has to be seen whether he can translate his talent to the NFL, but he will undoubtedly be a player to watch in the coming years.

DraftKings Sportsbook @DKSportsbook Will Levis’ odds to go No. 1 overall at the 2023 NFL Draft 🤯



An hour ago: +4000

Current: +400 Will Levis’ odds to go No. 1 overall at the 2023 NFL Draft 🤯 An hour ago: +4000Current: +400 https://t.co/E3xGGonkpM

Will Levis could end up on the Indianapolis Colts

Will Levis: Youngstown State v Kentucky

As per various reports, the Houston Texans may pass on picking a quarterback in this year's draft, allowing another team to trade up and select a quarterback. The Indianapolis Colts appear to be a team interested in pursuing Will Levis, and it may be an excellent fit for both parties.

If Levis plays like the quarterback that many expect him to be, the Colts might rapidly become a terrific team. However, the Texans could still spoil the party for their division rivals on draft night.

During his college career, Levis played 34 games for Penn State and Kentucky in which he threw for 5,876 yards for 46 touchdowns and 25 interceptions.

