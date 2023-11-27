NFL fans accuse Bill Belichick’s Patriots of ‘blatant tanking’ after Chad Ryland misses game-tying field goal vs Giants

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots lost yet again, but this time the loss hurt a bit less: against the New York Giants, whoever won this game would be worst positioned in the 2024 NFL Draft, and the Patriots now have an edge against the Giants in regards to draft position.

But the loss was a bit suspicious for NFL fans. The team has Chad Ryland, a fourth-round pick, as their kicker; however, with the game at a 10-7 scoreline late in the fourth quarter, Ryland had the opportunity to tie the score and take the contest to overtime; however, he missed the easy 30-yard field goal.

NFL fans were leveled to see the Patriots losing the game, accusing Bill Belichick of cheating and purposefully losing the game so New England could get a better draft pick in April 2024:

What's happening to the Patriots in 2023? Will Mac Jones return next season?

New England is going through their roughest stretch in a long time, with the team sitting at a 2-9 record, with no clear answers in the quarterback position or even their coaching staff. It has been their worst season since the days before Tom Brady.

The one thing that has become clear is that Mac Jones isn't the answer to anything. The 2021 season was indeed pretty cool, and going to the playoffs left a good aftertaste, even with the defeat in the wild card. But you can't make a living from that all the time, especially when your coach has a successful history and you're not playing well in the last few years of his career.

Seriously. Bill Belichick is 71 years old and we've already entered the "will he retire?" some time ago. Do you know his chances of giving Mac Jones another year in 2024? Practically zero. He won't want to spend the last few seasons of his life with a quarterback he can't trust.

Mac Jones is gone, and the New England Patriots need to find a new quarterback really quickly. After losing to the New York Giants, their draft positioning remains incredibly high. A final opportunity for Bill Belichick is coming.