Quarterback Daniel Jones received a lucrative payday from the New York Giants this offseason. Now fans are expecting him to live up to the expectations set for a high-paid quarterback. During a joint practice with the Detroit Lions on Tuesday, he showed he's not living up to the standards by the loyal fan base.

It was reported by reporters during the joint practice went for five for 12 during a 11 vs. 11 scrimmage. He also nearly threw an interception to Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson,who dropped the pass. Jones appeared to be uneasy throughout the practice and not showing consistency in the offense.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans on Twitter were critical of the quarterback's performance during Tuesday's joint practice. With some saying "even though it's practice," it doesn't look good for the New York Giants offense.

Another fan said it was only Giants fan who believed in the quarterback and everyone else was well aware that he wasn't elite. Others are disgruntled because running back Saquon Barkley didn't receive a lucrative contract and his production tends to be higher on the field.

Judd Sanders @The_13th_Rogue @NFL_DovKleiman @Connor_J_Hughes It’s because he’s a garbage quarterback and the giants are cursed since they gave him that embarrassing contract.

Philly Talk Podcast @Philly_Mike25



Dude being paid 40 mill twitter.com/nfl_dovkleiman… Giants fans asking why he ain’t in the NFL top 100Dude being paid 40 mill

gooni @goonistonks @NFL_DovKleiman @Connor_J_Hughes It’s a do or die season for him IMO regardless of his contract

HBA @HBAcrypto @NFL_DovKleiman @Connor_J_Hughes The worst signing in NFL history

Rara Avis™ @Tzar_Marc



Dude threw for 15 TDs. Utter rubbish. Lmao. It's was peak foolishness to give him that contract.Dude threw for 15 TDs. Utter rubbish. twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman…

PurpleBirdFan @PurpleBirdFan @NFL_DovKleiman @Connor_J_Hughes I don’t think Jones is Him but I also don’t think he has much to throw too.

Daniel Jones' Giants contract breakdown

This offseason, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones signed a four-year deal worth $160 million. The contract contains $104 million in guaranteed money and a $36 million signing bonus. The news of his contract extension broke just days before the New York Giants had to make a decision regarding the franchise tag.

Sports Illustrated @SInow On the heels of news that Daniel Jones and the Giants agreed to a four-year, $160M contract, further details of the agreement have now come to light trib.al/jQJfWCx

Daniel Jones will also receive a workout bonus of $500,000 each year. In 2023, he will make $9.5 million, which is fully guaranteed. In 2024, he will receive $35.5 million, which is also fully guaranteed.

In 2025, Daniel Jones will make $30 million, $11 million is fully guaranteed. If the quarterback is on the roster on the fifth-day of the 2025 league year, the New York Giants will pay him a roster bonus of $500,000.

There are also extra incentives between 2024 and 2026 for the quarterback to reach individual goals including passing yards and touchdown passes. Daniel Jones could receive up to $5 million a year during those years due to playing time and individual playing incentives.

His contract will make him the seventh-highest paid quarterback in the National Football League. His hit to the salary cap will be $19 million. The hit to the salary cap is also the fourteenth-highest among NFL players in the same position.