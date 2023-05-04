The Baltimore Ravens officially announced the contract extension for quarterback Lamar Jackson. The 26-year-old signed the contract extension and then spoke to the media about the long, enduring process that led him and the Ravens to finally agreeing on the terms of the extension.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During the press conference, the quarterback spoke about the recent additions of the offensive weapons that the team has acquired, which includes Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Jackson said that with the newly revamped offense, he believes that he will throw 6,000 yards this upcoming season.

“I want to throw for like 6,000 yards with the weapons we have.”

NFL fans were taken aback by what the quarterback said. With one saying that they believe the money was talking. Another NFL fan on Twitter said that they believe that Lamar Jackson has a better opportunity to run 6,000 yards than throw that amount.

And, others could just agree that they believe that the Baltimore Ravens quarterback could indeed have a career season in 2023. This is because the team has added offensive weapons, which can help the quarterback overcome the postseason issues he has had in the past.

Daniel @AguilarDaniel32 @AdamSchefter Bro try throwing for at least 3,500 before saying that 🤣🤣 @AdamSchefter Bro try throwing for at least 3,500 before saying that 🤣🤣

strizzy @strizzyallen Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Lamar Jackson sounds excited about the Ravens’ off-season additions, saying today, “I want to throw for like 6,000 yards with the weapons we have.” twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Lamar Jackson sounds excited about the Ravens’ off-season additions, saying today, “I want to throw for like 6,000 yards with the weapons we have.” twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/0mq4KM8HBw Idk about 6000 yards but LJ is definitely going to ball out next year. twitter.com/adamschefter/s… Idk about 6000 yards but LJ is definitely going to ball out next year. twitter.com/adamschefter/s…

Sean Thurmond @seanthurmond Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Lamar Jackson sounds excited about the Ravens’ off-season additions, saying today, “I want to throw for like 6,000 yards with the weapons we have.” twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Lamar Jackson sounds excited about the Ravens’ off-season additions, saying today, “I want to throw for like 6,000 yards with the weapons we have.” twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/0mq4KM8HBw In his five year career, Lamar Jackson has averaged 2,442 passing yards per season. 6,000 might be out of reach. Even if he can stay healthy. twitter.com/AdamSchefter/s… In his five year career, Lamar Jackson has averaged 2,442 passing yards per season. 6,000 might be out of reach. Even if he can stay healthy. twitter.com/AdamSchefter/s…

What are the details of QB Lamar Jackson's contract?

After a long negotiation process, quarterback Lamar Jackson agreed to a five-year contract extension last week. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback has now officially signed the contract and the details have emerged. The contract is worth a total of $260 million and will run through the 2027 NFL season.

There is a full no-trade clause, which menas that if the Ravens wanted to move on from the quarterback he would need to waive the clause and approve a destination. There is also a no-tag clause in the contract which means that after five seasons he will be a free agent with no restrictions. He will earn $80 million in the first year of the contract and a $72.5 million signing bonus.

The contract also includes $135 million at the time of the signing. After three seasons, the contract will include $156 million of guaranteed money.

Since he doesn't have an agent, he announced that he will take the 3% that agents typically get paid and give it to his mom, which is an estimated $7.8 million.

Not only is this deal lucrative for the Ravens quarterback, it is also beneficial for the team as well. This new contract extension also opens up about $14 million in salary cap space for the Ravens which allow them to sign their draft picks.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes