Tyreek Hill could not be stopped during the Miami Dolphins' 20-13 defeat of the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11, catching 10 passes for 146 yards and a touchdown. But there was also a brief comical moment involving his wife Keeta.

In the video below, Keeta stretches her arms to celebrate a touchdown, only to accidentally knock over a tray of nachos that a man sitting behind her is consuming, causing them to spill on her body.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Dolphins' Black Friday game at the New York Jets, Hill blamed his spouse:

Expand Tweet

Quite a good number of fans agreed with him:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

What else Tyreek Hill said to the media during Wednesday practice?

Wednesday was a busy day before the microphones for Tyreek Hill - and he had much in mind.

One of the first things he addressed was the fate of a celebratory gesture.

The seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver is known for flashing the peace sign whenever he scores a touchdown, but referees are not exatly the happiest people when he does it. The series premiere of Hard Knocks: Miami Dolphins shows one of them, Bill Vinovich, telling him before the Raiders game:

“Have a great game today. Two things: Be sure you get set on your shifts, and no peace signs, please. I don’t want to have to make a decision.”

But according to Tyreek Hill, the gesture is not gone forever:

“I don’t think it’s banned. I don’t know. I think it’s suspended for the moment. Not banned. It’s just suspended for the moment. We’ll just say it’s suspended.”

He also opened up on wanting his quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to have a new appearance:

“I told Tua he should have left his cornrows in because I liked him having the cornrows and him having the swagger to wear a durag under his helmet. That was next-level swagger, but the next level for Tua will be to get him a grill. A gold grill. That is what we are working on now.”

The Dolphins-Jets game kicks off at 3 PM ET on Amazon Prime.