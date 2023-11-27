The Philadelphia Eagles are known for their very passionate fanbase, and their passion can sometimes reach ugly levels, like when they rioted around the city after Super Bowl LII.

And on Sunday against the visiting Buffalo Bills, it was proven again.

A fan managed to capture footage of Bills defensive linemen Shaq Lawson and Jordan Phillips, among others, exchanging words with some supporters at the stands. it culminates in the former shoving the one shouting in front of him:

Needless to say, this was enough for the rest of the league's fandom to unite against Philadelphia.

The Eagles would win the game 37-34 in overtime thanks to a Jalen Hurts scoring rush.

Jalen Hurts gets all the praise after Eagles' OT win vs Bills

Ugly incident aside, the Philly faithful can be grateful for their Eagles tying the record for most consecutive wins after trailing at halftime.

Jalen Hurts was easily the biggest star for the team, scoring five total touchdowns (three passing and two rushing) against one interception. Center Jason Kelce said about the quarterback:

"There aren't too many guys that I've played with -- probably nobody that I've played with -- that's been more clutch down the stretch. He's been so good in crucial situations when things have to happen. That's a trait not to take lightly."

Offensive tackle Jordan Mailata, meanwhile, vouched for him to win a major award:

"One-hundred-percent, that dude should be [MVP]. I don't know the requirements, but I know he's got the best f---ing record out of all the MVP candidates."

However, Hurts is not one to hoard all the glory. He said:

"That's not for me to concern or roll with. I just try to go out there and play to the standard and be the best I can be for my team. There were times today I felt like I didn't do that, but when it mattered most, I felt like we did a good job of doing what we needed to do."

Next for them is yet another home stand, this time against the San Francisco 49ers, whom they defeated in the previous NFC Championship Game.