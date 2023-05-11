New Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton and Russell Wilson have been snapped together at a recent NBA Playoff game. With Payton coming into Mile High to "fix" things, it is only natural that he and his troubled quarterback spend time together.

While the relationship is clearly still new, at the NBA game, Payton was snapped showing Wilson something on his phone. We don't know what it was but NFL fans have taken to social media to give their thoughts.

Just weeks ago, a video surfaced online of Payton doing a bong, which gathered a lot of attention and traction, and for one NFL fan, this is what he thinks Payton was showing Wilson courtside.

"Bongs for purchase."

The fan's reply was to a Twitter post asking fans what they think Payton is showing Wilson with fans to put in the wrong answers only. But that didn't stop other fans from taking a light-hearted dig at the Broncos duo.

Makayla Perkins @MakaylaEPerkins @Romi_Bean "this is how many bathrooms MY house has so I am gonna need you to at LEAST score that many touch downs this season." @Romi_Bean "this is how many bathrooms MY house has so I am gonna need you to at LEAST score that many touch downs this season."

Connor Reynolds @DaRealConMan @Romi_Bean A text message from the Broncos front offense telling Sean Payton to tell Russell Wilson no more "let's ride" from now on @Romi_Bean A text message from the Broncos front offense telling Sean Payton to tell Russell Wilson no more "let's ride" from now on

Josh @Joshg623 @Romi_Bean How to properly throw a seem route with cover zero coverage @Romi_Bean How to properly throw a seem route with cover zero coverage

As we can see, fans have taken great delight in giving their "wrong" answers to what Payton was showing his new quarterback.

Can Sean Payton turn around Russell Wilson?

Denver Broncos v Kansas City Chiefs

That will sure be the hope from Denver fans. To say that last year was poor is an understatement.

After signing Wilson, many in the media and in the NFL thought the Broncos were instantly Super Bowl contenders, but we quickly found out that wasn't the case.

Wilson wasn't himself, the offense didn't click and ultimately, it ended with Nathaniel Hackett being fired before he could complete his first season with the team.

Additionally, Russell Wilson has career lows in completion percentage (60.5) and touchdowns (16). He was also sacked a career-high 55 times last season as the offense couldn't get going at all.

Denver, with Russell Wilson leading the charge, could only manage 16.9 points per game, which ranked them last in the NFL.

Now with Payton in charge, again the thought is that the Broncos will be challenging not only for the AFC West but the AFC and potentially a Super Bowl.

The talent is there, but Payton has to "fix" his quarterback, otherwise, fans are in for yet another long season.

