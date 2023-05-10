The Cincinatti Bengals revealed that they will face the Kansas City Chiefs on New Year's Eve this season with the help of former OT Orlando Brown Jr., and Cincinatti Mayor, Aftab Pureval.

In the video, Pureval was recorded by Brown, and announced that the game would be played in Week 17. He then asked Brown if this video was better than the previous video he made, trolling the Kansas City Chiefs.

The video was posted by the Bengals' Twitter page.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

@Bengals A public service announcement from Bengals’ OT Orlando Brown Jr. and Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval regarding the New Year’s Eve Bengals-Chiefs matchup in Kansas City: A public service announcement from Bengals’ OT Orlando Brown Jr. and Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval regarding the New Year’s Eve Bengals-Chiefs matchup in Kansas City:📹 @Bengals https://t.co/9wDIkvug1P

Ahead of the Chiefs-Bengals 2023 AFC Championshio game, Pureval made a video trolling the Chiefs, calling their stadium, Arrowhead, "Burrowhead," referring to Joe Burrow having more success head-to-head against Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs.

The Chiefs winded up winning the game 23-20 and advanced to the Super Bowl, while trolling Pureval in return.

NFL bans bashed mayor Aftab Pureval after the Bengals' video drop featuring him and Orlando Brown Jr. Some referred to when Travis Kelce trolled him back while others thought the video was lame.

Here's how fans responded:

Rowdy @RowdySal @AdamSchefter @Bengals They haven’t fired that clown yet? Kelce owns that fraud @AdamSchefter @Bengals They haven’t fired that clown yet? Kelce owns that fraud

briggs_birdland_show @BriggseyAj @AdamSchefter @Bengals This is once again one of the worst things I’ve ever seen @AdamSchefter @Bengals This is once again one of the worst things I’ve ever seen

Travis Kelce called out Cincinatti Mayor Aftab Pureval following the Chiefs' victory over the Bengals in the playoffs

Travis Kelce during AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

Following the Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship victory over the Cincinatti Bengals, Travis Kelce didn't hold back by trolling Pureval. In the post-game interview, he advised Pureval to know his role and shut his mouth.

Kelce said:

"How about this beautiful trophy? I got some wise words for that Cincinnati Mayor, know your role and shut your mouth, ya Jabroni."

Aftab Pureval @AftabPureval



Congrats to KC on a well-fought win, and good luck in Arizona.



Proud of our fans and our @bengals for the energy all year.



Who Dey! Cincinnati 💔 @CincyProblems "I got some wise words for that Cincinnati Mayor.. know your role and shut your mouth, ya jabroni." - Travis Kelce "I got some wise words for that Cincinnati Mayor.. know your role and shut your mouth, ya jabroni." - Travis Kelce https://t.co/7Q8kpC0A7L Yeah. Deserved that.Congrats to KC on a well-fought win, and good luck in Arizona.Proud of our fans and our @bengals for the energy all year.Who Dey! twitter.com/CincyProblems/… Yeah. Deserved that.Congrats to KC on a well-fought win, and good luck in Arizona.Proud of our fans and our @bengals for the energy all year. Who Dey! twitter.com/CincyProblems/…

The video made rounds on social media with Pureval humbled, saying he deserved that.

It's safe to say fans are still bashing Pureval for his involvement in videos regarding the Chiefs and their matchups.

