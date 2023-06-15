Kirk Cousins has confirmed that he will not have further contract extension talks this offseason, meaning that he will be a free agent in 2024. Having previously played with the Washington franchise, he signed for the Minnesota Vikings in 2018.

As part of the deal, he was given $84 million guaranteed. It was the biggest contract at the time and the first fully guaranteed contract in NFL history. However, more than half a decade down the line, that love affair seems to be coming to an end.

While Kirk Cousins did lead the Vikings to the top of the NFC North and the playoffs last season, and even had a fine game despite their elimination in the Wild Card round to the New York Giants, he is not among the top quarterbacks in the league today.

Players like Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts, just to name a few, would be considered ahead of him.

Additionally, he is no spring chicken either. Next season, he will be 35 years old. It is hard to see where a player like him would fit next. As such, NFL fans were quick to remind him, with some openly mocking him and saying that he would drop out of the league altogether.

Where are the most likely landing spots for Kirk Cousins after departure from Vikings?

One year is a long time in sports and a lot can change. But if and when Kirk Cousins leaves the Vikings after next year, he could still have some suitors in the NFL. He could possibly go to a team like the Atlanta Falcons if things do not work out this year for them. Desmond Ridder might play exceptionally well or he might not.

He could even make a sensational return to the Washington Commanders. The team has struggled with quarterback play for a number of years and there is no guarantee that they can float with Sam Howell.

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - New York Giants v Minnesota Vikings

A place like the Las Vegas Raiders might also be looking for a new quarterback if Jimmy Garoppolo cannot see the entire year out, given his history of injuries.

So, it does not mean that Kirk Cousins will likely lack offers as a free agent, despite his advanced age and lack of star power. However, a lot could be very different by the time that conversation comes up next year.

