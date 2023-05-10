ans are far from enthused by former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin's comparison of Lonnie Walker IV and Kobe Bryant.
Walker has been a revelation for the Los Angeles Lakers since joining early this season from the San Antonio Spurs. In Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, he came off the bench for 15 points on 67% shooting as his team took a commanding 3-1 lead.
One of the biggest fans of Walker's performance has been former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III. On Twitter, he compared the guard/forward to legend Kobe Bryant and had a unqiue stat comparision with the late Lakers legend.
However, many fans were unconvinced by the argument, ridiculing him:
"Stay off the weed"
Here are some of the top reactions on Twitter:
What are Robert Griffin III's latest comments in the world of football?
Back in the world of football, Robert Griffin III recently gave a bold prediction regarding who would win the upcoming season's collegiate title. On Twitter, he posted a video of himself saying that the Clemson Tigers will win the National Championship in 2023.
In the video, he begins by describing the benefits of Clemson's coaching change:
"Dabo Swinney realized that his offense was archaic and he went outside of his system, went and got a young offensive mind in Garrett Riley from TCU and now they're going to be able to build a system with the perfect quarterback for that system in Cade Klubnik. He just has a thing about him that draws people into him and he gets the best out of them."
Griffin expressed his excitement at how the Tigers would fare when the action begins in September:
"I'm very excited for them. I think that this is a growth moment for Dabo Swinney who always tends to promote from within, so I think Clemson will actually shock the nation and be in the running for a national championship."
