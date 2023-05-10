Create

NFL fans bury Robert Griffin III on Twitter over wild Kobe Bryant-Lonnie Walker IV comparison - "Stay off the weed"

By Andre Castillo
Modified May 10, 2023 10:00 GMT
Robert Griffin III has outrageously compared Lonnie Walker IV with Kobe Bryant.

ans are far from enthused by former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin's comparison of Lonnie Walker IV and Kobe Bryant.

Walker has been a revelation for the Los Angeles Lakers since joining early this season from the San Antonio Spurs. In Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, he came off the bench for 15 points on 67% shooting as his team took a commanding 3-1 lead.

One of the biggest fans of Walker's performance has been former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III. On Twitter, he compared the guard/forward to legend Kobe Bryant and had a unqiue stat comparision with the late Lakers legend.

Lonnie Walker IV’s performance in the 4th Quarter was OUT OF THIS WORLD. The last Lakers’ player to score 15 or more points off the bench in the 4th quarter of a playoff game was Kobe Bryant 26 years ago in 1997. Lonnie is 24 years old. We know it was you Bean.We miss you. https://t.co/GWW9sAsbJv
Hasn’t happened since 1997, 26 years ago1+9+9+7=26 🤯2+6=8…..Kobe’s Number 🤯2-6=-4-Lonnie Walker IV’s Number 🤯24=Kobe’s Number and Walker IV’s Age 🤯Lonnie Walker IV was ready when his number was called and delivered a win Lakers’ fans won’t soon forget.

However, many fans were unconvinced by the argument, ridiculing him:

"Stay off the weed"

Here are some of the top reactions on Twitter:

@RGIII Stay off the weed

@RGIII This is actually disrespectful to Kobe and Walker just stop dude

@RGIII https://t.co/xghSBdh1kZ

@RGIII What the hell did I just read

@RGIII CTE hitting HARD

@RGIII RGIII is an idiot 🤯🤯🤯

This is still killing me twitter.com/RGIII/status/1…

his brain is cooked 💔💔 twitter.com/rgiii/status/1…

You have lost your god damn mind twitter.com/rgiii/status/1…

What are Robert Griffin III's latest comments in the world of football?

Back in the world of football, Robert Griffin III recently gave a bold prediction regarding who would win the upcoming season's collegiate title. On Twitter, he posted a video of himself saying that the Clemson Tigers will win the National Championship in 2023.

In the video, he begins by describing the benefits of Clemson's coaching change:

"Dabo Swinney realized that his offense was archaic and he went outside of his system, went and got a young offensive mind in Garrett Riley from TCU and now they're going to be able to build a system with the perfect quarterback for that system in Cade Klubnik. He just has a thing about him that draws people into him and he gets the best out of them."
Clemson will be a SERIOUS National Championship Contender this year because Dabo Swinney realized the offense was ARCHAIC and stepped out of his comfort zone to fix it. https://t.co/CWHZhke4pB

Griffin expressed his excitement at how the Tigers would fare when the action begins in September:

"I'm very excited for them. I think that this is a growth moment for Dabo Swinney who always tends to promote from within, so I think Clemson will actually shock the nation and be in the running for a national championship."

