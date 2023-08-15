Aaron Rodgers brought tremendous attention to the New York Jets after joining the team via a trade one day before the 2023 NFL Draft. Aside from attending New York Knicks playoff games, he has the Jets as one of the upcoming season’s favorites to win Super Bowl LVIII.

His arrival also led to the Jets being the subject of the 2023 training camp edition of HBO’s Hard Knocks. The hype around the squad might have led Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook to sign a one-year deal with New York’s AFC squad.

Football fans call out Aaron Rodgers for playing with a superteam

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted that Dalvin Cook’s contract could be worth $8.6 million. That includes a $7 million base salary and $1.6 million in incentives. His addition will significantly boost the Jets backfield, which already has Breece Hall and Michael Carter.

Cook’s addition led one football fan to comment irately:

“Fraudgers building a superteam yo go out sad in the divisional again”

Meanwhile, Fox News producer/writer Kyle Becker expressed:

“The most hilarious thing about these #Jets haters comments is everybody is forgetting they’ve got a top 5 defense and a stacked RB room already to go with Aaron Rodgers”

Here are other reactions regarding Dalvin Cook joining Aaron Rodgers with the New York Jets.

Dalvin Cook is the latest weapon Rodgers will activate once the 2023 NFL season starts. Aside from Hall and Carter, they also have 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson. The Jets receiving corps includes Mecole Hardman, Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, and Corey Davis.

The Minnesota Vikings released Cook last June despite having 1,173 rushing yards and eight touchdowns last season. That’s his fourth-consecutive 1,000-yard season, earning him his fourth Pro Bowl selection.

Aside from the Jets, Cook also drew interest from the New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins, and Denver Broncos. Instead, the Patriots are expected to sign former Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott on a one-year deal.

Aaron Rodgers will also get help from the Jets' defense

It’s not that the New York Jets are one-dimensional. While Aaron Rodgers and company will try to rack up the points on offense, they have a defense that can shut down opponents.

Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, who recently signed a four-year, $96 million contract extension, leads their charge upfront. Meanwhile, 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year Sauce Gardner leads their secondary, with D.J. Reed and Jordan Whitehead.

The Jets’ defense finished fourth in both points allowed (18.6) and yards allowed (311.1) per game last season. That defense will be tested when they open the 2023 NFL season at home against the Buffalo Bills on September 11.