With all the cameras at NFL stadiums today, nothing gets missed, and Chicago Bears receiver Chase Claypool is finding that out the hard way. He had, shall we say, a questionable moment in Week 1, when the Green Bay Packers drubbed Chicago 38-20.

In a video that has since done the rounds on social media, Claypool didn't look interested or motivated to do what he needed to do on offense, and this, of course, drew harsh criticism from fans.

When Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy defended his receiver, saying that he is motivated but didn't execute the way he wanted, Bears fans teed off on him.

One fan has ripped Getsy over his comments.

"He sure as f**k didn't look motivated. I get that flaming a specific player's effort (in) the media may not be useful, but I'm not sure pretending like Claypool is actually giving 100% is either."

Other fans gave their thoughts on Getsy's comments.

So, it appears that most Bears fans are almost done with Claypool after his Week 1 effort. But he will likely get a shot at redemption on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Chase Claypool gets chance to rebound vs. Buccaneers

After starting his NFL career in a blaze of glory as he had 873 and 860 receiving yards with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020 and 2021, it has been a rather tough sled for him since last season.

Coming to the Bears midway through last season, Chase Claypool only caught 14 balls for 140 yards, but he was given a pass due to being with a new team.

But now with the Bears and an offense that many thought would be a better version than last season, they got sideswiped by the Green Bay Packers and Claypool had his unfortunate moment.

Add to that, he didn't have a single reception either, which doesn't look good.

But he has a chance to prove to the Chicago fan base on Sunday that he has something to offer the offense.