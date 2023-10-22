Daniel Jones missed the New York Giants' Week 7 game against the Washington Commanders with a neck injury. Despite the absence of their starting quarterback, the Giants earned their second win of the season in an important NFC East divisional clash. Their record now sits at a disappointing 2-5 so far this season after making it to the NFL playoffs last year.

With Tyrod Taylor leading the team to victory this week, many NFL fans used the opportunity to bash Daniel Jones on social media. Many of them blamed him for the Giants' struggles this season, suggesting the franchise would be better off without him.

Here's what some fans had to say on X:

As several fans pointed out, Daniel Jones has only thrown for two touchdowns in the 2023 NFL season. He did so in four games.

Meanwhile, Tyrod Taylor threw two touchdown passes in the first half of the Giants' Week 7 game against the Washington Commanders. Taylor also committed to throwing several deep passes during the game, something Jones has been reluctant to do.

Taylor's solid performance to earn a victory has many fans calling for the Giants to stick with him and leave Jones on the bench, even if he is healthy enough to play against the New York Jets next week.

The Giants need to turn things around quickly if they want any chance of getting back into the playoff race. Many fans think Taylor gives them a better shot at that.

Is Tyrod Taylor better than Daniel Jones?

Jones and Taylor

While Daniel Jones has spent his entire career with the New York Giants, Tyrod Taylor has played for six different teams. He has mostly served as a backup during his career but has recorded an even 26-26-1 record as a starter. Most of those starts came during his time with the Buffalo Bills when he was their primary quarterback for three years.

In comparison, Jones has an ugly 22-35-1 record as a starting quarterback, significantly worse than Taylor's.

Jones has also thrown an alarming 40 interceptions in 58 starts, while Taylor has taken care of the ball better, averaging an interception in just half of his games. This factors heavily into Jones' disappointing 85.3 career passer rating, compared to a slightly better 88 rating for Taylor.

Even in the ground game, where Jones has thrived, Taylor has been just as good when he has had the opportunity to be a starter.

In three years in the position with the Bills, Taylor totaled 1,575 yards and 14 touchdowns. In his first four years with the Giants, one more year than Taylor's run with the Bills, Jones has totaled 1,708 yards and 13 touchdowns.

While it's fair to mention that Taylor's numbers are from six years ago, they are still much more efficient than Jones' current record.

While the fans who claim Tyrod Taylor is a better quarterback than Daniel Jones may sound absurd at first, they may have a case. The numbers support their argument that even if Taylor isn't the better player, he's at least comparable enough to deserve consideration as the Giants' new starter.