The Detroit Lions won the division title for the first time in 30 years. The last time the Lions did so was in 1993 when the team was still in the Central division. On Friday, the Lions unveiled their newest championship banner to celebrate the NFC North title.

Not only has the team already hung the banner, which is typically done after the conclusion of the season, the Lions will also have a special pregame celebration. This news didn't sit well with NFL fans from across the league.

NFL fans were shocked that the team would be celebrating their division win with a banner ahead of the season finale. Fans' consensus was that the Lions don't expect much success and are taking any opportunity to celebrate.

Below are some of the comments on social media about the Detroit Lions' decision to raise the NFC North title banner this weekend:

What is the playoff picture for the Detroit Lions?

The Detroit Lions currently have the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoff picture. The San Francisco 49ers have already locked up the No. 1 seed and the first-round bye. The Dallas Cowboys are currently leading the NFC East and are the No. 2 seed.

If the Lions defeat the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday and the Cowboys and Eagles both win, Detroit will maintain the No. 3 seed, which means that they would host the Wild Card playoff game against the No. 6 seed.

At this point the No. 6 seed could be the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers or even the Seattle Seahawks. Could Lions quarterback Jared Goff face-off against his former team the Rams, possibly?

The Lions still have a way to jump up to the second seed, as well, in Week 18. A win over the Minnesota Vikings and a loss by the Cowboys and Eagles would give them a boost in the standings.

In that case, as a No. 2 seed, the Lions would host the No, 7 seed at home in the first-round, which could once again be the Rams, Packers, Seahawks or possibly the Tampa Bay Buccaneers depending on how the NFC South pans out.