The Seattle Seahawks and DK Metcalf have seen this movie before. Unfortunately for the talented receiver, when things aren't necessarily going his way, his emotions can sometimes get the better of him.

With this becoming an issue over the last 12 months and more so this season, as now twice Metcalf has let his emotions get the better of him on the field, against the Cincinnati Bengals, it happened again.

Locked in a tough battle with the Bengals, Metcalf was having a rather quiet day and he got into a little pushing match with Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt and fans weren't happy.

DK Metcalf shoves Bengals CB

The Seahawks receiver wasn't having the game he had hoped for and unfortunately, those frustrations boiled over a little bit as he and Taylor-Britt got into a little pushing match.

Metcalf was hit with a 15-yard, unnecessary roughness penalty, and fans weren't happy with the receiver's actions, with one saying every time Seattle is losing, this happens.

"He’s a manchild, everytime we’re down in a game he does this."

Fans seem to know that there is a pattern starting to develop with Metcalf and this type of thing on the football field. It will be something that he will have to address or teams will simply try to get under his skin in every game he now plays.

DK Metcalf and Seahawks off to good start to season

Prior to their bye, the Seahawks were in good form, as they sit 3-1 on the season. After the early loss to the Los Angeles Rams, it appears that Pete Carroll's side has gotten back on track.

For Metcalf, coming into the Bengals game, he led the Seahawks in receiving yards (268) and receptions (18), while being tied for most touchdowns (2). So despite his struggles with his emotions, the receiver has had a good start to the season.

But the Bengals present Seattle's toughest challenge and after three quarters, Metcalf managed just two catches for 30 yards, which is not exactly what the receiver would have wanted.

But we imagine that if Seattle wins, then DK Metcalf won't really care about his stats, but perhaps the more concerning thing is his penalties are now starting to happen with alarming regularity.