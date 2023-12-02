Jamal Adams is under fire after the Seahawks star has been engaged in a social media spat with a reporter. The skirmish started after Seattle lost to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night football.

Even though the Seahawks offense played well and ended with 35 points, the defense could not keep up and allowed 41 points. Among them was a touchdown by Jake Ferguson where the Seattle safety lost track of his Dallas opponent, allowing him to score.

Reported Connor Hughes commented on it, writing "Yikes" on social media. He did not mention Jamal Adams in the post but the safety clearly felt targeted. And he responded with a similar post in terms of what he wrote. But he took it personally and tagged a photograph of the reporter with his partner and said "Yikes".

Fans slam Jamal Adams for going after reporter's family

It was not a good look for Jamal Adams to go after the reporter's family. It was even worse that he targeted a woman on her looks to go after a man. That this came about as a response where a generic comment was made that did not specifically mention him made it even more egregious. That is the sense that people would have got from social media.

Fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to slam the Seahawks player for his response to the whole situation. Here is a collection of some of the responses on the social media platform.

Jamal Adams doubles down

Despite the near unanimous criticism that came his way, it seems Jamal Adams is not letting the feud die. He doubled down by saying that

"Don’t start nothin won’t be nothin."

It seems that his posture is not softening despite him getting all the flak on social media. He even reposted another commenter, the post is given below, who said that it is wrong for people to expect that there will be no repercussions for scrutinizing players.

It is concerning, though, that people think there should be "repercussions" for covering plays on the field, even when it is not personal. In this case, Connor Hughes did not even directly say anything against the player.

However, quite clearly the Seahawks safety seems to taking a different course of action and seems in no mood to apologize, yet. But a fairer idea of whether or not his reaction crossed the line lies in the fact that his post was deleted whereas the reporter's initial comments are still up.