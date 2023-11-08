The New York Jets' confidence in quarterback Zach Wilson wilted away last season to the point where he was benched and the team traded for Aaron Rodgers in the spring. The Jets hoped that Rodgers' presence and guidance would assist Wilson in his development.

The Jets never expected Rodgers to suffer an Achilles injury just minutes into the Week 1 matchup. That left the team with having to start Wilson. There were moments when the quarterback was able to keep them afloat, but recently, glimpses of last season's Zach Wilson have appeared.

His head coach Robert Saleh is continuing to stand by him though. He told reporters:

“It would be one thing if it was just him. It is the easy thing to do. He and the play-caller are the two most visible things, so when things aren’t good, it’s easy to blame them. It’s easy to blame the people who are most visible to the camera. If it was just him, that would be worth discussing, but this is a collective issue.”

Fans aren't happy with Robert Saleh not willing to make a change. While some acknowledge there are other issues on the team, making a quarterback change is what the fans desire. The conversation on Reddit had fans contemplating whether Robert Saleh could lose his job as head coach for the negligent decision.

Zach Wilson's stats in the 2023 NFL season

Jets head coach Robert Saleh declared on Tuesday that quarterback Zach Wilson will remain the starting quarterback. This was just hours after the 27-6 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night.

Wilson completed 33 of 49 passes for 263 yards and ran the ball twice for just seven yards. He was unable to get his team into the end zone and the Jets settled for just two field goals.

Since he took over early in Week 1, Wilson and the Jets find themselves at 4-4. The quarterback has completed 160 of 267 passes so far this season for 1,600 yards and 5 touchdowns. He has also thrown 5 interceptions and been sacked 31 times.

It feels like the Jets are hoping Wilson can keep them competitive while they await the return of Aaron Rodgers, but it is unlikely that Rodgers will be able to play this season. The injured QB was caught joking that his return would be in a few weeks, but he walked back on that while speaking on the "Pat McAfee Show."

We will see how long Rodgers' Achilles takes to heal, and if Zach Wilson can lead the Jets to the playoffs in his absence.