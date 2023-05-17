Micah Parsons has been using his social media this offseason to show the amount of work that he is putting in daily to get ready for next season. The National Football League re-tweeted a video of Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons squatting 425 pounds. Stating that it appeared that the standout linebacker was squatting that much weight easily.

NFL @NFL @MicahhParsons11 squatting 425 with such ease is unreal 🤯 (via timrileytraining) .@MicahhParsons11 squatting 425 with such ease is unreal 🤯 (via timrileytraining) https://t.co/Q4TEXfUsK3

But, seeing as Micah Parsons plays for the Dallas Cowboys, fans of their NFC East rivals weren't as impressed with his abilities in the weight room. Some saying that it shouldn't be surprising that he can squat that much and others saying that players on their team can squat more. Some examples were New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and an Eagles fan who said that Jalen Hurts lifts more.

Others even went as far as to comment on the clothing that he was wearing while lifting.

While some NFL fans may not be impressed with Micah Parsons' off-season workout and lifting programs, it does show that NFL players are constantly working on their craft. Parson also retweeted the video.

Michael Lane @MentalLasagna @NFL @MicahhParsons11 I’m a regular dude that played high school football and no more and I can do that. @NFL @MicahhParsons11 I’m a regular dude that played high school football and no more and I can do that.

Chase Donahue @ChaseDonahue18 @NFL



2. It’s also box squatting which is far easier than a regular squat. @MicahhParsons11 1. It’s not mind blowing in any way that an NFL LB can squat 425lbs.2. It’s also box squatting which is far easier than a regular squat. @NFL @MicahhParsons11 1. It’s not mind blowing in any way that an NFL LB can squat 425lbs. 2. It’s also box squatting which is far easier than a regular squat.

TayeWhite @TayeWhite . Y’all are just posting anything NFL @NFL @MicahhParsons11 squatting 425 with such ease is unreal 🤯 (via timrileytraining) .@MicahhParsons11 squatting 425 with such ease is unreal 🤯 (via timrileytraining) https://t.co/Q4TEXfUsK3 Bro what? I can squat 425 be serious. Y’all are just posting anything twitter.com/nfl/status/165… Bro what? I can squat 425 be serious 😂. Y’all are just posting anything twitter.com/nfl/status/165…

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn about Micah Parsons switching positions

Speculation began to swirl last week that Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was switching to defensive end in 2023. The Cowboys linebacker said that he was training to make the switch.

Reporters spoke to Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn over the weekend at the team's rookie camp and he denied that move.

“Yeah, 100 percent. He is a pass-rushing linebacker, okay? So if you ever need position changes, come to me. Not through any of the guys. I think what he was probably trying to say is, ‘I’m really emphasizing some pass-rush into my offseason.'”

Quinn said that the 24-year-old is a pass-rushing linebacker and won't be making the move to solely be a pass rusher. He said that for anyone interested in position changes, they should ask him and not any of his players.

Sports Illustrated @SInow Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn offered an intriguing explanation on Saturday after he was asked to address star pass-rusher Micah Parsons’s comments on changing positions ahead of the 2023 season trib.al/MqTR9Nw Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn offered an intriguing explanation on Saturday after he was asked to address star pass-rusher Micah Parsons’s comments on changing positions ahead of the 2023 season trib.al/MqTR9Nw

Quinn then said that he believes what his linebacker was trying to say was that he was working on pass rushing during his offseason workouts.

And, not necessarily working on switching from linebacker to defensive end. The Dallas Cowboys have utilized their versatile linebacker in his first two seasons in the National Football League. His athleticism has allowed them to use him as a pass rusher and a ball hawk. But, an official position change isn't in the cards for him right now.

