Deion Sanders' appointment as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes has generated skepticism among fans, particularly regarding their chances of winning the national title in 2023, as reflected in the high odds of +25000 given by data analyst John Ewing at BetMGM.

Even before the season has begun, fans are doubtful that betting on the Buffaloes to win such a significant amount of money would be realistic.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Why are fans already doubting Deion Sanders' tenure at Colorado?

One reason for fans' doubts is the significant changes Sanders has promised to bring to the team culture.

When he was announced as head coach, Sanders warned the players about the massive transformations he intended to implement. He even challenged them to enter the transfer portal if they believed they wouldn't thrive under his coaching.

“We got a few positions already taken care of because I’m bringing my luggage with me and it’s Louis. It ain’t gonna be no more of a mess that these wonderful fans, the student body and some of your parents have put up with for probably two decades now.

“I’m coming. And when I get here, it’s gonna be changed. So I want y’all to get ready to go ahead and jump in the portal and do whatever you’re gonna get because more of you jump [into the portal] the more room you make.”

As a result, several players, including potential prime targets for his son Shedeur, who is vying for the starting quarterback position, have chosen to commit elsewhere. This has led many to question whether Sanders will be able to assemble a competitive roster in his first season.

How much will Deion Sanders earn at Colorado in 2023?

Despite the controversy and criticism surrounding his tenure, Sanders remains committed to Colorado. One significant factor contributing to his commitment is the substantial financial compensation he will receive.

Throughout his 23 seasons in the NFL and MLB, Sanders earned nearly $50 million as a player. In his previous coaching job at Jacksonville State, his annual earnings amounted to only 0.6% of that total, or $300,000. In contrast, at Colorado, Sanders will earn $29.5 million over a five-year period, averaging almost $6 million per year.

Poll : 0 votes