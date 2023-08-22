Dak Prescott has been under the spotlight since stepping onto the field as the quarterback of the Cowboys. Many fans have come after the two-time Pro Bowler for his play, while some have for off-the-field matters.

Ashley Baker is a popular sports reporter, journalist and Cowboys fan. She came to the defense of Prescott when it came to the energy given to him compared to other quarterbacks:

"Dak is a BLACK QB that doesn’t get the same, 'I wanna see this brother succeed' love that I see with Lamar Jackson or even Jalen Hurts atp from OUR community! He doesn’t griddy, he’s not from the 'hood' per se, he’s not apart of a popular fraternity WHERE’S THAT SAME ENERGY?!!"

Fans took to Twitter to chime in on Baker's comments on the Dallas Cowboys quarterback:

Emmy-nominated Sportscaster Chris Williamson and another fan noted Prescott's $1 million donation for police reform, which happened following the death of George Floyd in 2020:

There are other fans who agree with Baker's comments regarding Dak Prescott:

As mentioned earlier, the Cowboys star donated $1 million for police training in response to the death of George Floyd in 2020. He posted his thoughts on Floyd's death on his Instagram page:

On the field, the 2016 AP Offensive Player of the Year threw for 2,860 yards with 23 touchdowns and a league-tying 15 interceptions. Prescott led Dallas to the NFC Divisional Round, losing to the 49ers.

What was Dak Prescott's stance on kneeling during the national anthem?

Dak Prescott shared with the media his stance on kneeling during the national anthem in July 2018 via ESPN. He indicated that he doesn't kneel during the anthem:

"I never protest during the anthem, and I don't think that's the time or the venue to do so. The game of football has always brought me such a peace, and I think it does the same for a lot of people, a lot of people playing the game, a lot of people watching the game, a lot of people that have any impact of the game."

He added these comments when asked about owner Jerry Jones and his stance on Cowboys players standing during the anthem:

"So for me, I'm all about making a change, making a difference, and I think this whole kneeling and all that was all about just raising awareness. The fact that we're still talking about social injustice years later, I think we've got to that point. I think we've proved and we know that there's social injustice.

"So I'm for taking a next step that whatever that step may be for action, and not just kneeling. I've always believed in standing up for what I believe in, and that's what I'm going to continue to do."

Dak Prescott will be entering his eighth season as the Cowboys' starting quarterback in 2023. He will look to lead them on a deep playoff run.

