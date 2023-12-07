"Absolutely surreal": NFL fans in disbelief over O.J. Simpson's latest TikTok

O.J. Simpson's NFL career wrapped up 44 years ago but the old-timer is still drawing reactions to his social media posts. One such post has left NFL fans shocked as the former Bills running back appeared to comment on the scandal that dwarfed his NFL accomplishments.

In the five-second video clip, Simpson made a video reply to a fan's comment that he was the "slayer of the women." In response, the former running back said the following:

"Oh, I don't like to pat myself on the back. Oh, yes I do!"

Fans responded with shock:

Revisiting O.J. Simpson's career and scandals

O.J. Simpson was selected by the Buffalo Bills as the first overall pick of the 1969 NFL draft. He immediately saw action, playing in 13 games and racking up 697 yards and 2 touchdowns. While it was a solid start, Simpson didn't start making a name for himself until the 1970s.

In 1971, after a step back in 1970, Simpson set a new personal career record for rushing yards at 742. The running back's prime years began in 1972 when he rushed for 1,251 yards and 6 touchdowns. In 1973, he nearly doubled the number of yards and touchdowns at 2003 yards and 12 touchdowns.

1974 was a slight step back, but still impressive by 2023 standards as he rushed for 1,125 yards and 3 touchdowns. 1975 and 1976 were the last two prime years of his career.

In 1975, the Buffalo Bills running back racked up 1,817 yards and 16 touchdowns in what many believe to be his best year in the league. 1976 was no slouch, either, as he rushed for 1,503 yards and 8 touchdowns.

O.J. Simpson would play one more season for the Bills, but his prime was over. In his final three years in the league, he would never cross 600 yards.

He went to the San Francisco 49ers in 1978 and wrapped up his career following the 1979 season.

Of course, O.J. Simpson had another moment in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons as he stood accused of killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman. Many believe he got away with murder as his lawyer managed to win an acquittal in the 1994-1995 case.

In 2008, Simpson was convicted of robbery and kidnapping charges and was sentenced to up to 33 years in prison. He has since been released and Simpson continues to stir controversy.