Jimmy Graham returned to the Saints and showed all his veteran brilliance against the Texans in the last preseason game for 2023. In the first half alone, he had 34 yards in just three receptions and scored the only touchdown for the Saints before the interval.

But Jimmy Graham is not the force he once was. Even his coaches and teamates know that. He is not going to the primary tight end for the team but can be more of an impact player. Fans, however, were not even convinced of that.

NFL fans did not seem completely bought on Jimmy Graham's resurgence despite his touchdown. There was a variety of responses, some of the best follow below.

Jimmy Graham comes into this season after some challenges last season

Jimmy Graham made his name playing for the New Orleans Saints. He went to the Seattle Seahawks after leaving them and kept his form going with a couple of Pro Bowl selections there as well. Then he moved to the NFC North, playing for both the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears. He eventually got sidelined after the appearance of Cole Kmet for the latter.

Last season was brutal for him as he sat out the whole time. Away from the field, he got into some issues. In May 2023, he was cycling in Miami and got hit by a car. He was injured in the incident and had to go and get stitches. Just this month, on August 19, 2023, he had a medical incident related to seizures for which he was taken into medical care.

So, to see him back in the NFL and playing well was good. It also points to the way the New Orleans Saints are approaching this season. The NFC South was the weakest division last year with the the winners, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, finishing with a losing record along with the other teams.

While the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons have decided to go with young fresh quarterbacks, the Saints and Buccaneers are going with veterans in Derek Carr and Baker Mayfield, respectively. Graham's addition looks to be part of the same strategy of not building merely for the future, but having the veterans to bring in the experience now.

And since the NFC South looks wide open, if the Saints can go onto the playoffs, Graham's willingess and wisdom could become invaluable.

