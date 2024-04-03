Melvin Ingram is currently a free agent after spending the last two seasons with the Miami Dolphins, so he has returned to a favorite sideline of his.

On Tuesday, the three-time Pro Bowl linebacker released a new song called "House on Me," wherein he raps about money, gambling, women, and the like. The music video below has him inside what appears to be a private bus:

Fans could not decide whether it was good or bad:

A look at Melvin Ingram's music career

When he is not dropping offensive tackles and sacks, Melvin Ingram can be heard "dropping" verses under the King Mel moniker.

In 2015, he released his first major work, a mixtape called From Nothing to Something. His favorite song from it, "Pops," is a tribute to his late father, Melvin Jr., who died of a heart attack in 1998, when he was just nine years old. Incidentally, Melvin Jr. had also predicted that his son would make it to the NFL.

Ingram followed that up in 2017 with two mixtapes. The first, called Franchise Tag, was fittingly named after what the now-Los Angeles Chargers initially did with him when he became a free agent in the offseason (he eventually received a four-year, $66 million extension). The next, Reap What You Sow, was produced in collaboration with BZZY.

In between those releases, he called himself "the most talented athlete in music, period" in an interview with Complex. Once the regular season began, he discussed his music career more extensively with ESPN:

"I don't tell no lies in my music," Ingram said. "All of my music comes from my heart, and it's my life, really. So that's just me talking to him in my own little way. It's like me venting.

"It means a lot writing music like that. You never know, somebody might be going through the same thing I'm going through. And when they hear what I've got going on, they might change what they have going on, or how they view a certain situation."

The following year, shortly after the first of three straight Pro Bowl seasons, Ingram released his debut studio album, King Talk. He has since followed it up with four more mixtapes and another studio album, Street Gospel. He also contributed music for Electronic Arts' Madden NFL 24 alongside some fellow NFL players.