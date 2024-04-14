Every NFL offseason, some big contracts are handed out, and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff could add his name to the list.

Having been part of the trade that sent Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams and him to the Lions, Goff has seen his career revitalized under the watchful eye of coach Dan Campbell.

After leading the Lions to the NFC championship last season and now entering the final year of his contract, ESPN is reporting that Jared Goff is to get paid handsomely.

The rumored $45-$50 million APY has fans talking and left many divided. One flat-out stated that Goff wasn't worth that amount of money:

"He ain't worth all that."

Another fan had an opposite view, posting that it was well deserved:

"Well deserved."

Other fans also had their say, having a similar line of thought when it comes to Jared Goff's potential extension.

"Deserving! A guy I can any day root for!" another posted.

"That's deserved and market value why act shocked?" one commented.

But while some are on board with Goff's rumored extension, others aren't.

"These QB contracts are getting out of hand," a user posted.

"Lions stay poverty," one fan wrote.

So there is some division among NFL fans when it comes to Jared Goff's rumored new contract, and while some don't agree with it, the Lions quarterback will be getting paid sooner rather than later.

Is Jared Goff worth the reported contract?

NFC Championship - Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers

In his three years in Detroit, Goff has gotten better in each one. After starting 3-10-1 in 2021, Goff and the Lions improved to 9-8 in 2022 and narrowly missed out on a playoff berth.

Then last season, a 12-5 record with a division title and NFC championship game appearance showed that Detroit is on the right path, and that's with Goff's hands firmly at the wheel.

Whether or not fans believe Goff is worth the $45-$50 million APY, the fact is that if teams want competent quarterback play, then there is a price to be paid.

With Dak Prescott thought to be asking $60 million APY, Jared Goff's rumored contract could be considered undervalued in the current market.

Either way, Goff will be getting paid, and considering what he has done since coming to Detroit, no one can say he doesn't deserve it.