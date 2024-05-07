Stefon Diggs was present at the prestigious Met Gala 2024 and turned heads with his choice of outfit. He wore a black suit with a bare chest and a chain around his neck.

The former Buffalo Bills wide receiver was back in the state of New York and didn't waste any time to make a statement. But the reaction for the new Houston Texans player ranged across a spectrum.

Fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to either pan his look or praise it. Some posted some drooling emojis. Others were less than flattering with the finish of his costume being compared to that of a trash bag. Here are some reactions:

The theme continued with social media wildly divided over Stefon Diggs' attire. Other than trash bags, another negative comment compared the finish of his dress to that of seaweeds.

However, others were more positive with some even praising his entire getup and not just his sartorial choice. Here's a mix of such responses.

"My Fav never disappoints"

"I love seaweed wraps"

"Diggs being Diggs... His braid stitching is IMMACULATE!"

Met Gala 2024 sees another wide receiver with a new AFC team, like Stefon Diggs, make an appearance

Stefon Diggs was not the only wide receiver in attendance at the Met Gala in 2024. Another star player in that position, who has moved from one AFC team that reached the playoffs last season to another in the same conference also competing for honors, was also there. Odell Beckham Jr. made an appearance, also looking sharp.

OBJ has moved from the Baltimore Ravens to the Miami Dolphins this offseason. Some have said that this dynamic, of Stefon Diggs moving from the Bills to the Texans and the former Super Bowl-winning receiver adding to the firepower of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle in Miami, has altered the AFC East.

For the last few seasons, Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs have ensured that Buffalo was the team to beat in that division. But with the receiver gone and Miami adding the former Giants star to their roster, people are speculating that the situation might be different.

Of course, it remains to be seen anything of that sort pans out. Josh Allen is a more established quarterback than Tua Tagovailoa and Odell Beckham Jr. is not as young as he used to be.

While that storyline will be fascinating to follow in the 2024 NFL season, the Met Gala saw the two wide receivers come together in appreciation of the fashion world.

