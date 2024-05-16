  • NFL
  NFL fans divided over Titans' street interview style 2024 schedule release: "Fantastic again," "This one wasn't as funny"

NFL fans divided over Titans' street interview style 2024 schedule release: "Fantastic again," "This one wasn't as funny"

By Ian Van Roy
Modified May 16, 2024 16:44 GMT
NFL fans divided over Titans
NFL fans divided over Titans' street interview style 2024 schedule release - Courtesy of Tennessee Titans on Twitter/X

The Tennessee Titans joined a slew of NFL teams in taking creative approaches to announcing their schedule for the 2024 season. The Titans decided to do a TikTok-esque video in interviews with fans on the street on "Broadway," as it was put in a social media post on X.

It appeared that the interviewer's goal was to ask people to describe the team, and then they cut together the descriptions to list the Titans' schedule. The hook was that not every fan knew about the team and their responses were hilarious to some fans and a step back from last year's similar video to others. Here's a taste of what went down.

Fans continued to offer differing remarks:

"Stick with what works love it," one fan wrote.
"Just do this every year," one fan said.
"Last year’s was better," one fan declared.

One fan in the video believed Eli Manning was on the Indianapolis Colts, while another set of fans appeared to joke that the Vikings and Commanders both could be described as teams that gave up on Kirk Cousins.

What is the Tennessee Titans' 2024 NFL schedule?

Will Levis at NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans
Will Levis at NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans had some fun in getting the message out about the upcoming season's opponents and dates. However, for those desperate to quickly get answers, the video didn't provide the best way to do that.

Here's a look at the Titans' 2024 NFL schedule, per the team's website.

  • Week 1: @Bears (Sept. 8)
  • Week 2: vs Jets (Sept. 15)
  • Week 3: vs Packers (Sept. 22)
  • Week 4: @Dolphins (Sept. 30)
  • Week 5: BYE
  • Week 6: vs Colts (Oct. 13)
  • Week 7: @ Bills (Oct. 20)
  • Week 8: @ Lions (Oct. 27)
  • Week 9: vs Patriots (Nov. 3)
  • Week 10: @Chargers (Nov. 10)
  • Week 11: vs Vikings (Nov. 17)
  • Week 12: @Texans (Nov. 24)
  • Week 13: @Commanders (Dec. 1)
  • Week 14: vs Jaguars (Dec. 8)
  • Week 15: vs Bengals (Dec. 15)
  • Week 16: @Colts (Dec. 22)
  • Week 17: @Jaguars (Dec. 29)
  • Week 18: vs Texans (TBD)

The team managed to avoid games on Christmas, Halloween, and Thanksgiving. That said, they may need to play on New Year's Day as the schedule has marked it "TBD." However, it would be highly irregular for the team to play a game just three days after their previous contest.

While it is commonplace in the NBA and the MLB, the shortest time teams go between games is almost always four days.

Will Levis might exhale about getting Christmas, Thanksgiving, Halloween, and New Year's Day off, but the team didn't get the perfect schedule as they got hit with the dreaded Week 5 bye. With the bye coming so early, there's a chance that the team could be tired going into the critical final few games of the year.

Meanwhile, teams that are given a later bye week, perhaps as late as Week 14 in some cases, head into the stretch fresh. Will Tennessee stay alive in the playoff race long enough to lament the placing of its bye week?

