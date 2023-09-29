Tom Brady is, without a doubt, the most famous and most influential NFL player of all time. Now, the story of him and his all-conquering New England Patriots will be turned into a TV show.

Thursday, Deadline revealed that Paul Tamasy and Eric Johnson, best known for co-producing the boxing drama film The Fighter, are now working on The Patriot Way - a limited series chronicling the quarterback and his teams throughout the 2000s and 2010s. Casey Sherman and Dave Wedge’s 2018 bestseller 12: The Inside Story of Tom Brady’s Fight for Redemption will serve as its basis.

Besides Brady's rise from seemingly obscure sixth-round pick to multiple-time Super Bowl champion and his relationship with head coach Bill Belichick, the series will also discuss the three biggest scandals that rocked the Patriots during their dynastic run: Aaron Hernandez's shocking murders and aftermath, Spygate, and Deflategate.

NFL fans do not want to watch Tom Brady series The Patriot Way

But while the premise of such a program may be very intriguing, there are some who would rather media coverage of Tom Brady, and especially his time in Foxboro, rather stay dormant. Possibly citing burnout, they went to X to voice their displeasure:

What have the creators of The Patriot Way said about the Tom Brady-centric project?

No matter the fan response, Paul Tamasy, Eric Johnson, Casey Sherman, and Dave Wedge are very excited to write a scripted work about the New England Patriots' run of success, and more particularly Brady's rise, over the past two decades.

Tamasy and Johnson described the project as follows:

“The New England Patriots dominated the professional sports landscape for 20 years. Our series will bring the audience inside Gillette Stadium, better known as Fortress Foxboro, to shed new light on the thrilling, historic come-from-behind victories; the dark side of success; and building a culture of winning at all costs.”

Sherman and Wedge, meanwhile, could not have been more grateful at seeing their work adapted for a wider audience:

“As journalists, we had a front-row seat for all the incredible drama that has unfolded both before and after the New England Patriots won their first Super Bowl. It’s a rich, character-driven story that probably will not be duplicated in our lifetime.”

Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, best known for The Maze Runner, will produce the series. Neither a director nor network has been announced at this stage.