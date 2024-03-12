Heading into the 2024 NFL Free Agency, the Kansas City Chiefs had Darnell Mooney on their radar. Many around the league expected the former Chicago Bears wide receiver to sign with the Super Bowl champions, as the move made sense.

Unfortunately for the Chiefs, Mooney has signed a three-year, $39 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons. He joins Kirk Cousins as the NFC South franchise prepares for a deep playoff run.

After the Falcons signed Mooney, fans on social media were worried about the Chiefs, who still have not signed another receiver. Here's how they reacted:

Despite a Super Bowl-winning season, the Chiefs' offense struggled massively throughout the season. Patrick Mahomes looked helpless on the field several times, and it was expected that the team will spend money on free-agent receivers.

That has not happened, as general manager Brett Veach continues to look for players who will cost less. The Chiefs have already released Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and it will be interesting to see what they do in the coming days.

Chiefs free agency: Top 5 free agent WRs still available on market

Odell Beckham Jr.: Baltimore Ravens vs Los Angeles Chargers

Gabe Davis and Darnell Mooney were among those linked with a move to the Chiefs this offseason. Now that they've signed with the Jaguars and Falcons respectively, here are the top five receivers that are still available on the market.

Calvin Ridley Odell Beckham Jr. Marquise Brown Curtis Samuel Tyler Boyd

While Calvin Ridley is by far the best available wide receiver on the market, the Chiefs may struggle to sign him due to financial constraints. As a result, the Super Bowl champions are more likely to target players such as Marquise Brown and Curtis Samuel, who possess the qualities that the Chiefs currently lack.

There is no doubt that the team will draft wide receivers to help Patrick Mahomes, but they also require another veteran wideout and should sign at least one receiver in free agency. Brett Veach has consistently pulled off great deals in recent years, so Chiefs fans should not be that much concerned about the team's future.