New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers faced the media today for the first time since being announced as the team's new shiny toy. As expected, fans are excited at the possibility of what can happen next season with Rodgers under center.
But what about the season after?
Per Dov Kleiman, the quarterback said he can see himself playing for New York for the "foreseeable future," but fans don't think the same.
"He’ll quit when they miss the playoffs," one person tweeted.
Other NFL fans gave their thoughts on Rodgers potentially sticking around for more than one season.
So, it appears that not many fans have much faith in Rodgers' ability to stick around for the duration of his contract. Much of that may depend on how the Jets fare this season, but in truth, the first year will likely have some growing pains.
Unless he's like Tom Brady and can win a Super Bowl in his first year, these things take time, and it looks like fans aren't too sure that Aaron Rodgers is unwilling to wait for success.
What are expectations for Aaron Rodgers and the Jets in 2023?
After Week 12 last season, the Jets were sitting at 7-4 and firmly in the hunt for a playoff spot, but then New York lost its last six in a row to finish 7-10 record and ultimately miss out.
But with Rodgers now under center, the playoffs have to be a minimum expectation for the Jets. The defense is one of the league's better units (ranked fourth last year for in points allowed at 18.6 per game), and now with Rodgers to take advantage of the offensive weapons, the expectations will be high.
There are, of course, going to be times when things don't go well, and this is where fans think the move to New York for Rodgers could come apart at the seams.
Not everything will be smooth sailing for Aaron Rodgers and the Jets. Given the nature of the NFL being a results business, if New York isn't getting the desired outcome, then the noise surrounding the trade will grow ever louder.
The Jets have been starved for success, and with the Rodgers trade, it's imperative that success happens quickly for New York.
