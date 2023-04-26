New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers faced the media today for the first time since being announced as the team's new shiny toy. As expected, fans are excited at the possibility of what can happen next season with Rodgers under center.

But what about the season after?

Per Dov Kleiman, the quarterback said he can see himself playing for New York for the "foreseeable future," but fans don't think the same.

"He’ll quit when they miss the playoffs," one person tweeted.

UltraJagsBot @JagsBot69 @NFL_DovKleiman He’ll quit when they miss the playoffs @NFL_DovKleiman He’ll quit when they miss the playoffs

Other NFL fans gave their thoughts on Rodgers potentially sticking around for more than one season.

USAFootballPools.com @usafootballpool @NFL_DovKleiman I think that'll depend on how well the Jets do this year. @NFL_DovKleiman I think that'll depend on how well the Jets do this year.

Fuad @Fuadnehemen @NFL_DovKleiman Take this guys word with a pinch of salt. One small setback and the guy will cry his way out of new jersey @NFL_DovKleiman Take this guys word with a pinch of salt. One small setback and the guy will cry his way out of new jersey

#TankForBedard @afern_alex @NFL_DovKleiman Until he changes his mind this off-season again @NFL_DovKleiman Until he changes his mind this off-season again

Sheriff Pauly Fades @p_dyaddy @NFL_DovKleiman If you know anything about Rodgers, you'd know "foreseeable future" could mean 1 week or 3 years @NFL_DovKleiman If you know anything about Rodgers, you'd know "foreseeable future" could mean 1 week or 3 years

Mark 2ssss @Mark2ssss @NFL_DovKleiman that's what us Packer fans thought every year for the last five haha @NFL_DovKleiman that's what us Packer fans thought every year for the last five haha

Update: Aaron Rodgers says he will be with the #Jets for “the foreseeable future."Now seems more likely he'll stick for more than one season. Update: Aaron Rodgers says he will be with the #Jets for “the foreseeable future."Now seems more likely he'll stick for more than one season.https://t.co/xHsTCQqPeY Until he finds out they eventually suck twitter.com/nfl_dovkleiman… Until he finds out they eventually suck twitter.com/nfl_dovkleiman…

So, it appears that not many fans have much faith in Rodgers' ability to stick around for the duration of his contract. Much of that may depend on how the Jets fare this season, but in truth, the first year will likely have some growing pains.

Unless he's like Tom Brady and can win a Super Bowl in his first year, these things take time, and it looks like fans aren't too sure that Aaron Rodgers is unwilling to wait for success.

What are expectations for Aaron Rodgers and the Jets in 2023?

New York Jets introduce quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

After Week 12 last season, the Jets were sitting at 7-4 and firmly in the hunt for a playoff spot, but then New York lost its last six in a row to finish 7-10 record and ultimately miss out.

But with Rodgers now under center, the playoffs have to be a minimum expectation for the Jets. The defense is one of the league's better units (ranked fourth last year for in points allowed at 18.6 per game), and now with Rodgers to take advantage of the offensive weapons, the expectations will be high.

There are, of course, going to be times when things don't go well, and this is where fans think the move to New York for Rodgers could come apart at the seams.

Not everything will be smooth sailing for Aaron Rodgers and the Jets. Given the nature of the NFL being a results business, if New York isn't getting the desired outcome, then the noise surrounding the trade will grow ever louder.

The Jets have been starved for success, and with the Rodgers trade, it's imperative that success happens quickly for New York.

