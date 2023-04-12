Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has emerged as the favorite to win the MVP award next season in some sports books. After Patrick Mahomes' dominant season last year that resulted in the second Super Bowl win of his career, many think it was disrespectful to the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback.

Last season, Josh Allen was the favorite to win the MVP award and the media pushed a narrative to help him win the MVP. However, Allen didn't end up winning it as an elbow injury had a significant impact on his performance in the latter stages of last season.

Fans on social media didn't take long to troll the Bengals quarterback after he was given the nod ahead of Mahomes in the MVP race of the next season. Here's how social media reacted to it:

TruJersey @Jersey3DP @ESPNFantasy Love Joe, but how can either of these guys not be the favorite… @ESPNFantasy Love Joe, but how can either of these guys not be the favorite… https://t.co/8ud7oSwTLn

Goose @alphagosney @ESPNFantasy Here at go again. Rinse and repeat. Y’all try so hard to give anyone else but Mahomes the respect he deserves @ESPNFantasy Here at go again. Rinse and repeat. Y’all try so hard to give anyone else but Mahomes the respect he deserves

JohnnySalami88 @JohnnySalami88 @ESPNFantasy April fools day was 11 days ago @ESPNFantasy April fools day was 11 days ago

Andres Orozco @Orozco_Andy1 @ESPNFantasy … He’s just not and isn’t. He’s great but at this point it’s just not happening unless Mahomes is injured @ESPNNFL Want him to be better than Mahomes so bad… He’s just not and isn’t. He’s great but at this point it’s just not happening unless Mahomes is injured @ESPNFantasy @ESPNNFL Want him to be better than Mahomes so bad 💀… He’s just not and isn’t. He’s great but at this point it’s just not happening unless Mahomes is injured

Patrick Mahomes is a two-time NFL MVP, and in some books, he is the favorite to win it again. While some think that it might be the turn of Joe Burrow to win the first MVP award of his career, the race is expected to go down the wire.

Other quarterbacks like Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Deshaun Watson, or Lamar Jackson might also end up being a part of the MVP race, as anything can happen during an NFL season.

Joe Burrow's path to Super Bowl will continue to get tougher

Joe Burrow: AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Buffalo Bills

Joe Burrow missed the majority of his rookie season due to an ACL injury, but in his second year in the NFL, he took the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl. Last season, his team was primed to make successive Super Bowls, but Patrick Mahomes was finally able to overcome Burrow.

However, the road ahead won't be easy for Burrow and the Bengals. The former LSU quarterback is expected to sign a monumental contract soon, and when that kicks in, it will become very difficult for the franchise to construct a good team around their quarterback.

The Bengals have already lost Jessie Bates in free agency, and in the coming years, we are expected to see the team lose more key players.

Tee Higgins' name was also involved in trade rumors, but the franchise is looking to keep him. It will be interesting to see if the Bengals will still be able to contend with a worse squad when Burrow's contract kicks in, as it's definitely going to make their life difficult.

