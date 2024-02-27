Ciara and Russell Wilson continue to be madly in love with each other as they celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary this year. Aside from posting their affection on social media, they welcomed their second daughter, Amora Princess, last December.

After Ciara gave birth to their third child, they attended events like Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin’s Super Bowl party in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California.

She posted an Instagram video while they graced the S.A.G. held on Feb. 24 at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall. But while they posed for the camera while donning some formal wear, Russell Wilson mentioned something that might need parental guidance for young children.

After receiving a kiss from his wife, Russell Wilson mentioned:

“Imma need to take you out of that latex”

This expression from the nine-time Pro Bowler brought out this comment:

“He don’t be reading the Bible forreal…”

Wilson is a devout Christian who uses his platform to speak about his faith. He and Ciara pledged celibacy before getting married.

Here are other reactions to Russell Wilson’s unwholesome expression of affection for Ciara.

As the last comment mentioned, Ciara got engaged to hip-hop artist Future in 2013. However, they broke up in August 2014, three months after she gave birth to their son. Russell Wilson treats the child, Future Zahir Wilburn, as one of his own.

Russell Wilson’s NFL status for 2024 still hangs in the balance

While he and Ciara have secured each other with love, support, and respect, the quarterback’s status for the 2024 NFL season is uncertain. As he shared with former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall on February 25, he would like to stay with the Broncos and possibly win two Super Bowl titles.

However, he also shared with Marshall:

“But, you also wanna be in a place that wants you too. So, the thing I wanna do is win, man. That’s all I care about.”

That line sounds like Wilson knows that a split with the Denver Broncos is highly possible, especially after the NFL raised the salary cap for next season to $255.4 million.

The Broncos must pick their poison to part ways with the Super Bowl 48 champion. They can cut him before March 17, the fifth day of the 2024 league year, and absorb his $85 million dead cap.

They can soften the blow by designating him as a post-June 1 cut, allowing them to split that amount over two seasons. But in doing so, it will award Wilson a $37 million injury guarantee for 2025 in addition to his already guaranteed 2024 base salary and option bonus worth $25.4 million.