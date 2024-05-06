Tom Brady was recently the guest of honor for The Greatest Roast of All Time on Netflix. As a part of their "Netflix is a Joke" comedy festival, comedians and celebrities, including some of Brady's former teammates, took turns making fun of the legendary quarterback.

After blasting him with many insults all night long, the NFL icon had the opportunity for a rebuttal to close out the event. He turned the tables on himself and may have even admitted that he was guilty of the infamous Deflategat scandal after all.

"The NFL spent $20 million and found that it was more probably than not that I was generally aware that someone may have deflated my footballs," Brady said. "You could've just given me the $20 million and I would've just told you I f***ing did it."

His epic response earned him some praise from NFL fans.

"I hate him but this is lowkey funny," said another.

"Love seeing Brady slapping Goodell right in the face," stated another.

Others were less complimentary:

"He's in his OJ phase," replied another.

"Take his rings away, I've seen anough," posted another.

Given that he made the statement during a comedy roast, it's unclear whether Tom Brady was admitting to Deflategate, explaining that he would have said anything for $20 million, or simply making a joke in the spirit of the occasion.

Regardless of his intentions, it has reignited debate over one of the most infamous scandals in NFL history.

Was Tom Brady punished for Deflategate?

Deflategate punishments

Deflategate is one of the most infamous scandals in NFL history that accused Tom Brady of cheating. His role in the situation was thoroughly investigated after he was accused of being involved in improper inflation levels for the footballs used during the 2014 AFC Championship game between the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts.

During the offseason ahead of the 2015 NFL season, the NFL determined that there was enough evidence against Tom Brady to suspend him for the first four games of the year.

They believed that he at least knew about what was happening. The Patriots were also penalized with a $1 million fine and the loss of two draft picks.

