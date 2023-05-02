The Super Bowl last season saw two great quarterbacks pitched against each other in Arizona: Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts. In the end, Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. It was an instant classic for many NFL fans as it came down to the wire.

Per Fox Sports, the game was the most-watched ever, averaging 115.1 million viewers. Many NFL fans took to Twitter after seeing the massive viewership of the game, adding that maybe the halftime show featuring Rihanna played a role in the numbers:

AJAR @KingAjar Front Office Sports @FOS



Nielsen is issuing the new record number after a review revealed irregularities.



gofos.co/3VqXgwM BREAKING: Fox Sports has discovered that Super Bowl LVII was the most-watched of all time after all — averaging 115.1 million viewers.Nielsen is issuing the new record number after a review revealed irregularities. BREAKING: Fox Sports has discovered that Super Bowl LVII was the most-watched of all time after all — averaging 115.1 million viewers.Nielsen is issuing the new record number after a review revealed irregularities.gofos.co/3VqXgwM https://t.co/Jk07QAXefF Great hopefully Goddell issues the 2023 script as a rematch where the Eagles when since this matchup draws so well twitter.com/fos/status/165… Great hopefully Goddell issues the 2023 script as a rematch where the Eagles when since this matchup draws so well twitter.com/fos/status/165…

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

David Derks @derks13 twitter.com/fos/status/165… Front Office Sports @FOS



Nielsen is issuing the new record number after a review revealed irregularities.



gofos.co/3VqXgwM BREAKING: Fox Sports has discovered that Super Bowl LVII was the most-watched of all time after all — averaging 115.1 million viewers.Nielsen is issuing the new record number after a review revealed irregularities. BREAKING: Fox Sports has discovered that Super Bowl LVII was the most-watched of all time after all — averaging 115.1 million viewers.Nielsen is issuing the new record number after a review revealed irregularities.gofos.co/3VqXgwM https://t.co/Jk07QAXefF Wow. Well, everyone picked a pretty good one to watch 🤷🏼‍♂️ Wow. Well, everyone picked a pretty good one to watch 🤷🏼‍♂️🔥 twitter.com/fos/status/165…

Sierra @sierrajasso4 🏽 🏽 🏽 🏽 🏽 twitter.com/fos/status/165… Front Office Sports @FOS



Nielsen is issuing the new record number after a review revealed irregularities.



gofos.co/3VqXgwM BREAKING: Fox Sports has discovered that Super Bowl LVII was the most-watched of all time after all — averaging 115.1 million viewers.Nielsen is issuing the new record number after a review revealed irregularities. BREAKING: Fox Sports has discovered that Super Bowl LVII was the most-watched of all time after all — averaging 115.1 million viewers.Nielsen is issuing the new record number after a review revealed irregularities.gofos.co/3VqXgwM https://t.co/Jk07QAXefF 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 twitter.com/fos/status/165…

Other NFL fans gave credit to Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts for the high viewership of the game:

justin @justinontwt Front Office Sports @FOS



Nielsen is issuing the new record number after a review revealed irregularities.



gofos.co/3VqXgwM BREAKING: Fox Sports has discovered that Super Bowl LVII was the most-watched of all time after all — averaging 115.1 million viewers.Nielsen is issuing the new record number after a review revealed irregularities. BREAKING: Fox Sports has discovered that Super Bowl LVII was the most-watched of all time after all — averaging 115.1 million viewers.Nielsen is issuing the new record number after a review revealed irregularities.gofos.co/3VqXgwM https://t.co/Jk07QAXefF Jalen Hurts is a draw twitter.com/fos/status/165… Jalen Hurts is a draw twitter.com/fos/status/165…

Nicholas @Nichola11186764 @FOS The NFL making a killing off these two 🥴🤷🏾‍♂️ @FOS The NFL making a killing off these two 🥴🤷🏾‍♂️

Mahomes and Hurts put on a show for the fans at the State Farm Stadium. Mahomes threw for 182 yards and three touchdowns, taking home the MVP award. Hurts saw the endzone four times (one passing and three rushing) as he threw for 304 yards.

Nielsen issued a new record number after a review uncovered inconsistencies in the encoding that allows Nielsen’s measurement of TV viewing and unknown issues with out-of-home measurements of Super Bowl LVII.

Fox previously pegged viewership for February’s game at 113 million viewers. The NFL previously set several TV milestones over the 2023 season.

Last season's Thanksgiving broadcast of the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants game on Fox was the most-watched regular season game ever. It averaged 42 million viewers.

Also, Sunday Night Football on NBC was the No. 1 show in primetime for a record 12th consecutive season.

What are the other four most-watched Super Bowls of all time?

The Kansas City Chiefs versus Philadelphia Eagles game eclipsed the matchup between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks at No. 1. That 2015 game had 114.4 million viewers. The Patriots versus the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI comes in third at 113.7 million.

The 2014 matchup between the Seahawks and the Denver Broncos is at No. 4 with 112.7 million. Rounding out the top five is Super Bowl 50 between the Broncos and the Carolina Panthers at 111.9 million.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes