Bijan Robinson made his highly anticipated NFL debut for the Falcons against the Panthers. The rookie running back scored his first touchdown in the league early in the second quarter.

It came on a pass from Desmond Ridder to give Atlanta the lead. Robinson made his way past multiple defenders to make his way to the endzone. His first career touchdown caught the eye of NFL fans.

They took to Twitter to share their excitement for Robinson and the touchdown play:

More fans tweeted their joy for the Falcons rookie's first of many touchdowns:

The play came on the redzone as Bijan Robinson celebrated the moment with his teammates. He proved during his time with the Texas Longhorns that he could be a playmaker at the next level.

In his junior season, Robinson rushed for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns with 314 yards receiving and three touchdowns. It earned him the Doak Walker Award as college football's most outstanding running back.

The Tuscon, Arizona, native also was a consensus All-American that season. Robinson was the first running back off the board in this year's draft.

Head coach Arthur Smith on Bijan Robinson

Arthur Smith spoke to the media about rookie ahead of the matchup against the Panthers at home. The Falcons head coach explained the expectations when it comes to a player of Robinson's caliber:

“That’s what happens when you take someone high. There are great expectations. When you make those investments, you have to make sure it’s the right person. You’ve got the right plan. So far, so good."

Getting that first career touchdown should be reason enough as to why Smith took him in the top 10 of the draft.

Smith said that he won't overload Robinson, but he will be an integral part of the Falcons offense in 2023. We'll see if Smith is right, and if Bijan Robinson can live up to the hype.