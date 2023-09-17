Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals didn't get off to a great start in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns. Described as one of the best teams in the AFC during the pre-season, the Bengals dropped yet another game to the Browns. A Cleveland team that has quickly become Burrow's kryptonite.

The Bengals are now tasked with facing off against another AFC North rival: the Baltimore Ravens. Early in the second quarter, the Bengals finally got on the board with an 81-yard punt return from rookie Charlie Jones. With that touchdown, Jones got the Bengals on the board.

Fans quickly noted that it was special teams carrying the entire roster. Others posted on social media that special teams had more yards than Joe Burrow has thus far.

Although Burrow has gotten off to a slow start in previous seasons, Cincinnati Bengals fans may not have much more patience for the quarterback.

In the Bengals' Week 1 matchup, Burrow completed just 14 of 31 passes. He threw for just 82 yards, leading to a quarterback rating of 52.2. The Bengals sent backup quarterback Jake Browning in to finish the game.

Did the Cincinnati Bengals draft Charlie Jones?

If NFL fans didn't know his name before, they sure do now. Rookie Charlie Jones took an opportunity on special teams to prove he has what it takes to play in the big league.

The 24-year-old returned an 81-yard punt for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon. The Bengals drafted Jones in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Jones split his college football career across three different programs. He started at Buffalo, one of the many schools that had recruited him. After two seasons, he transferred to Iowa to hopefully get a chance to play. He walked on for the Hawkeyes and had to wait one season to play due to the transfer.

He mostly played special teams for Iowa in 2020 and into the 2021 NFL season as well. With one year of eligibility remaining, Charlie Jones transferred again, this time to Purdue.

In 2022, he caught 110 passes for 1,361 yards, a record for the Boilermakers, becoming Aidan O'Connell's favorite offensive target. With his speed, the Bengals have made him one of their keys to success on special teams.