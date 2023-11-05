Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud had arguably the greatest performance by a rookie in a single game in NFL history.

Stroud set an NFL rookie record for most passing yards in a single game with 470 while throwing for five touchdowns in a 39-37 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. He threw a game-winning, 15-yard touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Tank Dell with six seconds left.

Below is the video of the game-winning touchdown pass to Dell.

Fans praised Stroud for his performance. Many questioned why the Panthers took Alabama's Bryce Young over him at No. 1 in the draft, while others think the No. 2 pick from Ohio State is a lock to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. Many also think that Houston has found its franchise quarterback.

Here's how fans reacted on social media.

Is C.J. Stroud the favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year?

After Sunday's impressive performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, C.J. Stroud likely increased his odds to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Heading into Week 9, Stroud was favored to win the award, with -175 odds. Los Angeles Rams breakout rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua was second with +300 and Detroit Lions running back was third with +1200.

In eight games for Houston (4-4) this season, Stroud has thrown for 14 touchdowns and 2,270 yards and has rushed for a touchdown. He's had five games where's thrown for at least two touchdown passes.with