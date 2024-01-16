The Philadelphia Eagles got a break after Jalen Hurts completed a touchdown pass to Dallas Goedert. They were attempting a point-after kick when a Tampa Bay Buccaneers player crossed the line of scrimmage before the snap.

Instead of going for another kick, head coach Nick Sirianni opted for a two-point conversion attempt from the Buccaneers’ one-yard line. The football world knows what’s coming when Philadelphia is in that position. But unlike their previous attempts, the home team stopped the “Brotherly Shove.”

NFL fans cheer for K.J. Britt for stopping Eagles’ unique quarterback sneak

While the Buccaneers’ defensive linemen matched the push provided by Philadelphia's offensive line, Hurts can still go above the pile to get the two points. However, linebacker K.J. Britt met him up top, thwarting the aerial path.

With Philadelphia failing to get the two points, Tampa Bay maintained a 16-9 lead through halftime. However, that play by Britt had one football fan commenting:

“Cooked those tush push merchants.”

Another spectator who watched the game chimed in by saying:

“You mean the Tush Push isn’t automatic?”

Here are some other reactions to Britt stopping the Eagles’ patented sneak play from the one-yard line:

While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prevented the Philadelphia Eagles from trimming the lead to five points, some football fans are pointing out the missed facemask penalty on Britt.

Philadelphia would have earned another attempt at a point-after try and possibly get a different result if called. Making the count 16-11 could get Nick Sirianni's crew some momentum heading into the second half.

Will the Eagles’ “Brotherly Shove” be banned?

While other teams have tried pushing their quarterback to the end zone when faced with the same situation, no one has replicated Philadelphia's success with that play.

Everyone gets credit for the score, even if the touchdown is often recorded for Hurts. Their offensive linemen get a low push to clear the way, and their backs provide the extra thrust to help Hurts break the plane.

That sequence has assisted Jalen Hurts in getting most of his 15 rushing touchdowns this season. That success level has other teams and several fans calling for its prohibition, which the league could review during the 2024 offseason.

However, a school of thought advocates for keeping the play’s legality. Their proponents argue that putting Philadelphia out of that solution is the best approach to stop the play. But during their Wild Card Round showdown, the Buccaneers proved that the Eagles’ “Tush Push” can be controlled.