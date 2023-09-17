When Shedeur Sanders was announced to be joining his father Deion at Colorado, many decried it as nepotism of the highest order. This was already adding to the many criticisms the Hall of Famer's still-nascent coaching stint was receiving.

But three games into the season, those detractors may have to recant their words. On Saturday, the Buffaloes hosted the interstate rival Colorado State Rams and defeated them 43-35 in a double overtime shootout.

Sanders was exemplary in the game, completing 38 of 47 attempts for 348 yards and four touchdowns against an interception. After the game, he said:

“All I was thinking was Brady mode.”

Deion's son was the subject of praise on X (formerly Twitter):

"BABY BRADY!!! I FOUND MY NEW QB!!!!"

What did Tom Brady tell Shedeur Sanders after first game as a Colorado Buffalo?

For a few fans, it was quite perplexing, but still mesmerizing, to hear Shedeur Sanders mention Tom Brady in his post-game interview. But as it turns out, he did get to see the legendary quarterback in a way.

After the Buffaloes defeated the TCU Horned Frogs in his father Deion's first official game as head coach, Sanders said at the press conference:

“He texted me after the game, ‘Don’t be satisfied.' It was cool hearing from him, knowing he’s still watching and stuff like that.

“Just working with him, it really just helped me just understand, don’t focus on the good things. Focus on the bad things. Focus on the things that we weren’t able to do at a high level.”

Back in June 2020, Sanders, then approaching his senior year in high school posted these images of himself working out with Brady:

Then in October 2022, Shedeur became the first athlete to individually sign a deal with the NFL legend's eponymous apparel brand.

Thereafter, Brady also praised the Sanders' family dynamic on his Let's Go podcast:

"It just speaks to great parenting, really caring about your kids and we had great parents, and to keep seeing stuff like that, that's what I love to see."

Another son of Deion's, Shilo, also had a touchdown of his own, opening the scoring with a pick-six off of CSU quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi.