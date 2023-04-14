“Mac Jones is shaking”- NFL fans hilariously troll Patriots QB after franchise signs Trace McSorley

The Mac Jones era in New England is on shaky ground. Despite being a former first-round pick, Jones hasn't adjusted to life as an NFL quarterback all that well. After a good rookie campaign that saw him lead the Patriots to the postseason, his second season wasn't very good.

Jones finished with a 6-8 record and threw for under 3,000 yards with 14 touchdowns to 11 interceptions. There have even been rumors that Bill Belichick and the Patriots are "shopping" Jones around to gauge interest in the former Alabama quarterback.

Well, now, the Patriots have a new quarterback in the shape of former Arizona Cardinal Trace McSorley. When news dropped that McSorley had signed with New England, coupled with Jones' shaky ground with the franchise, fans gave their thoughts. One said that Jones will be shaking.

"Mac Jones is shaking."

Other NFL fans chimed in and gave their two cents on the signing of McSorley, and Jones is at the forefront of the jokes.

It appears that most fans think McSorley is going to replace Jones (they are clearly joking). With Jones' situation with the Patriots uncertain, any movement regarding the roster like this McSorley move will have everyone speculating about what New England is trying to do.

Is McSorley QB1 for the Patriots? We hardly think so.

Mac Jones' future uncertain with the Patriots

New England Patriots vs. Las Vegas Raiders

It does seem odd for a first-round selection to have his future in question after only two NFL seasons, but that's exactly where Jones finds himself. He hasn't had the best setup around him as the offense lacked any real weapons aside from Jakobi Meyers last season.

The offensive coaching setup was horrid and for many, it never gave Jones a fighting shot at playing good football.

Unfortunately, this is a results business, and the former Alabama quarterback hasn't been getting the right ones.

But ...

Given he still has at least two years on his rookie deal, is it worth New England parting ways with Jones while he is on barely any salary? It wouldn't be a smart move, but the consensus is that Mac Jones' time in New England is coming to a close.

