Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens took a massive step towards securing the #1 seed in the AFC with an impressive 33-19 win over the San Francisco 49ers on the road.

The quarterback had a sensational outing, completing 23 of 35 pass attempts for 252 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 45 yards on seven carries, leaving the vaunted 49ers defense bamboozled.

The Ravens' dominant win left NFL analyst Mike Florio red-faced. In his preview of the game, he had said:

“The 49ers (are going to) kick the s**** out of the Ravens, I’m sorry, I know that’s disrespectful to the Ravens, but let’s be realistic. The 49ers are going to dismantle the Ravens. If it’s a Super Bowl preview, the Super Bowl’s gonna suck.”

Jackson called him out in the post-game press conference for the disrespectful comments. Florio duly apologized on X, formerly known as Twitter.

However, on Tuesday's episode of PFT Live with Mike Florio podcast, the veteran analyst took credit for the Ravens' performance:

"Embedded within the hostility (about my prediction) is this idea of, 'If you hadn't said what you said, what you said would have happened, would have happened.' And so it's like, are you saying, 'Thank you?'"

Fans on social media were thrilled with Florio's deduction and slammed him. Here are some of the comments:

Lamar Jackson to win MVP? Ravens QB unbothered by the possibility

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson's statement performance, coupled with Brock Purdy's four-interception night, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys' loss to the Miami Dolphins, and Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs' Christmas Day dud against the Las Vegas Raiders, has seen the Ravens quarterback leapfrog to first place in the MVP race.

Jackson played down the chatter around his candidacy and said that he's focused on doing his best to help the Ravens. The quarterback added that winning the MVP award did not help him or the Ravens perform well in the 2019 playoffs. He's taking it one practice, day, week and game at a time.

While Jackson may not be concerned about winning the award, a win in Week 17 over the Dolphins will undoubtedly seal the award for the Ravens superstar. More importantly, it will secure home-field advantage and a first-round bye in the playoffs for the Ravens.

A mammoth game awaits Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in Week 18.