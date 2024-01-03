NFL fans label Pro Bowl ‘popularity contest’ after Brock Purdy leads league in total votes

The NFL Pro Bowl voting is open and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is leading all players in the voting with 451,864 votes.

However, some fans are unhappy with the voting process, which is based on fan votes. They think it is unfair that teams use their social media accounts to ask for retweets for their players.

Now, for the most part, the right players get into the Pro Bowl, but with the news that Purdy, who has the 49ers as the No. 1 in the NFC, has almost 30,000 more votes than the second-placed Christian McCaffery to lead all players has fans rather upset.

NFL fan labels Pro Bowl a popularity contest after Brock Purdy's votes are revealed

There is no question that Purdy has had a Pro Bowl year, and prior to his four-interception game against the Baltimore Ravens, he was leading the MVP race before Lamar Jackson overtook him.

But with the Pro Bowl voting, one fan says they don't care about it anymore due to it being a popularity contest.

"Who cares about pro bowls now. They are worthless and meaningless. It’s all about popularity contest."

Other fans gave their thoughts on the Pro Bowl votes.

So most fans aren't too happy with how the Pro Bowl voting is currently set up as Brock Purdy is racing away with the lead.

Can Brock Purdy lead 49ers to a Super Bowl win?

The 49ers are in a better position than last season to make it to the Super Bowl as they hold the No. 1 seed in the NFC and have a first-round bye in the playoffs.

With the Super Bowl running through San Francisco, the 12-4 49ers are in a great position to go all the way, with Brock Purdy driving the Ferrari.

Purdy's stats make for good reading, as he has thrown for 4,280 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions while completing 69.4% of his passes. His ability to get the ball to his playmakers in space is a big reason why the 49ers are so potent on offense.

The 49ers have a potent offense with Purdy as their quarterback and Kittle, Samuel, Aiyuk, and McCaffrey as his weapons. They are a tough team to beat. They hope to improve on their performance from last season, but that depends on Purdy’s health.