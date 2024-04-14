The St. Louis Battlehawks beat the San Antonio Brahmas 31-24 and secured their first win of the new UFL season thanks to AJ McCarron's superb performance.

Since leaving the NFL in search of regular playing time, McCarron has found a home in the UFL and is now playing some good football.

His stat line against the Brahmas was impressive, as he completed 19 of his 27 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown while having a passer rating of 129.9. He also rushed for 20 yards and a touchdown on four carries.

His efforts made one fan compare him to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen:

"Looks like Josh Allen out there."

Other fans gave their thoughts on McCarron's performance.

"AJ McCarron has been taking care of the football," another tweeted.

"Looks way more mobile this year," one fan tweeted.

"That's out mobile qb right there," another fan tweeted.

Other fans were happy to see McCarron using his legs to score.

"We run dis s**t," one fan tweeted.

"McCarron might run away with MVP," another tweeted.

"AJ McCarron still winning!", another fan tweeted.

"AJ McCarron stays winning!" one fan tweeted.

Fans are optimistic for McCarron as he is playing well in the UFL.

AJ McCarron's decision to leave the NFL is the right one

Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals

McCarron had a setup in the NFL as a backup for the Bengals. However, the only downside was that at the time, he was behind Joe Burrow before his injury issues.

So that meant that McCarron wasn't seeing the field. He wanted that to change and chose to leave and play in the UFL.

He has been playing good, consistent football ever since and has continued as the Battlehawks got their first win of the season.

In his two games, McCarron has thrown for 464 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions while completing 65.2% of his passes. The Battlehawks now sit at 1-1 on the season, and with McCarron taking care of the football, the team will like their chances going forward.

Not many could choose and swap the NFL for the UFL, but that's what McCarron did, and it seems like the right decision for now.