Last offseason, Saquon Barkley got a big payday, signing a three-year, $37.75 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, worth up to $46.75 million. The contract included $26 million guaranteed.

After leading the Eagles to their second Super Bowl title and posting a career-best season, Barkley has reportedly earned a two-year, $41.2 million extension. The new deal makes him the NFL's highest-paid running back. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the deal on Tuesday.

Barkley's new contract surpasses San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey's current contract, which pays him $19 million per season.

After learning that Barkley is now the highest-paid running back in the NFL, fans were happy for the Eagles star for breaking the bank.

“It’s what he deserves,” a fan said.

"I love this contract, this also means that he is getting paid the same amount total as the avv for Daniel Jones' contract with the Giants," a fan replied.

"WELL DESERVED. a great o-line but he takes care of his body and is a real class act great for the nfl and sports generally!!" a fan said.

"Exactly how it should be done. Best RB in the league. #GoBirds," a fan replied.

Other fans pointed out how Barkley could have possibly reset the running back market with his recent contract extension that pays him over $20 million per season.

Christian McCaffrey signed a lucrative contract last season, but he got hurt and missed much of the season this year. After a successful season and with the salary cap increasing, Barkley's contract is a sign of hope for running backs who are looking to get paid big with contract extensions.

"nice to see RBs rewarded for once," said another fan who is happy to see running backs get paid.

"He by himself just changed how RB are gonna get paid. Wow," a fan replied.

"This is where it should be for RB's," a fan said.

Saquon Barkley had one of the best seasons by a running back last season

Ssaquon Barkley during Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty

Saquon Barkley had by far the best season of his seven-year career this past season.

He had a career-high in rush attempts (345), rushing yards (2,005) and rushing touchdowns (13). He became the ninth running back in NFL history to surpass 2,000 rushing yards in a single season.

Barkley ended up 101 yards short of breaking Eric Dickerson's record for most rush yards in a single season. With the team having already clinched the #2 seed in the NFC, head coach Nick Sirianni elected to rest starters, leaving Barkley without the chance of breaking the record.

For his efforts, Barkley was named an All-Pro, the Offensive Player of the Year and finished third in MVP voting.

