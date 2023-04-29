NFL fans tuned into the Draft to watch dreams turn into reality and find out live which players would lead their franchise into the future. Packers fans, fresh off sending their quarterback to another conference, were eagerly awaiting the result of the first pick impacted by the Aaron Rodgers trade. Instead, fans were forced to sit through an interview with the Jonas Brothers.

Even Kirk Herbstreit couldn't completely hide his confusion with the interview. It was clear in his tone that he was coming up with questions on the fly. Meanwhile, fans saw the Packers pick a linebacker and didn't know if they would get an introduction to the player, as it was the first time in the program that they had cut to something other than the stage or the players.

Here's a look at the seemingly ubiquitous response to stuffing the Jonas Brothers into the NFL Draft:

Who did the Packers select in Day 1 and Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft?

Lukas Van Ness at 2023 NFL Combine

Eventually, Packers fans did get an explanation for their pick. Thirteenth overall pick Lukas Van Ness comes from Iowa and is listed by NFL media at 6-foot-5, 272 pounds. The linebacker is projected to become a "good starter" in the next two years and was graded as a Round 1 prospect heading into the draft.

Tight end Luke Musgrave was the next selection at 42 overall. The tight end comes from Oregon State and is projected to become a "good starter within two years." He had a second-round projection, meaning the Packers didn't reach. He has been compared to Dallas Goedert. At 6-6 and 253 pounds, it is clear he drank his milk and ate his wheaties as a kid.

With the 19th pick of the second round, the team selected wide receiver Jayden Reed in a deja vu moment, harkening back to Christian Watson's selection. He is from Michigan State. The NFL media wasn't impressed with the selection, evaluating him as a fourth- or fifth-round projection. They called him a backup or a special-teamer. He reminds people of Greg Ward of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Lastly, in the third round, the Packers selected tight end Tucker Kraft out of South Dakota State. With the 15th pick in the round, they got someone who compares to Pat Freiermuth of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was listed as a third-round projection, so the Packers were purportedly right on time. The tight end ranked 5th in Combine stats at the position on average.

