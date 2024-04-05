Is Odell Beckham Jr. on his way to the Miami Dolphins? Wide receiver Tyreek Hill appeared to break this news himself on his Instagram story on Friday morning. The Miami Dolphins wide receiver posted a photo of himself and Beckham embracing before a game last season.

Hill added a caption at the bottom saying it was 'confirmed' that OBJ was signing with the Miami Dolphins.

"OBJ to Miami confirmed."

OBJ reportedly met with the Miami Dolphins just a few weeks ago however, he left the meeting without signing which typically isn't a good sign.

NFL fans were split on this possible news of OBJ signing with the Miami Dolphins after a lackluster 2023 NFL season with the Baltimore Ravens. While Beckham Jr. was once a star wide receiver in the NFL, knee injuries have hindered his ability to be a standout at the position.

Some fans used the word 'washed' to describe the wide receiver after he struggled last season after missing the 2022 NFL season recovering from an ACL injury. Others thought it would be a solid move by the Miami Dolphins to add OBJ to the roster.

If he did sign with the Dolphins, he would be behind Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill on the depth chart. Which likely wouldn't give him a significant number of catches or production as he once did in the early seasons of his NFL career.

"Doesn't matter. He's washed."

Fans' opinions continued with some criticizing Tyreek Hill for posting this when it hasn't been confirmed by the team or even Odell Beckham Jr. One fan compared Hill's post to something that former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown would post, perhaps an attempt to stir things up.

Other fans mentioned Odell Beckham Jr.'s stats in 2023. He had just 35 catches for 565 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games in the regular season. In the Ravens' playoff run, he had a total of four catches for just 34 yards.

"Tyreek channeling his inner AB this isn’t a good sight for him," one user said.

"30 catch SZN loading," another user commented.

"32 catches, 417 yards, 3 TDs coming in," said a fan.

Fans also questioned what the ramifications of signing another wide receiver like Odell Beckham Jr. would do to the Miami Dolphins' wide receiver room. There were predictions that star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle could get traded, perhaps even to the Kansas City Chiefs, who are still in need of another wide receiver.

Some fans even suggested that the Miami Dolphins 'free' Jaylen Waddle from the team if they decide to sign Odell Beckham Jr.

"Jaylen Waddle is a Chief," one fan declared.

Tyreek Hill's Instagram post on Friday morning certainly began a conversation on social media. There still haven't been any reports from the Miami Dolphins or media outlets that the two sides are even close to a contract. It remains to be seen if the Miami Dolphins wide receiver had inside information or if it was his attempt at trying to recruit OBJ.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s contract request could be an issue for Miami Dolphins

For the past few weeks, it has been reported that the Miami Dolphins were interested in possibly signing Odell Beckham Jr. The organization was said to be interested in adding a veteran wide receiver to their offense and added target for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

However, NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler recently said on SportsCenter that after the Dolphins met with OBJ they were unwilling to meet his financial request.

"Odell Beckham met with the Miami Dolphins this past week and I was told the Dolphins are definitely interested. It's probably going to be at a price point that they're going to have to figure out. So, they're not willing to overspend at this point. They don't have a lot of cash."

The Ravens paid the wide receiver $15 million for one season and the Miami Dolphins felt that his asking price for the 2024 NFL season was more than they could currently afford.